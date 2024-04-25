He lied he was going on mission - Akothee shares how ex-hubby cheated with a Kisii lady

In a TikTok live session, she revealed intimate details about her first husband's infidelity and the impact it had on her.

Explaining why she no longer checks or touches her current boyfriend's phone, Akothee disclosed that her first husband, the father of her three daughters, cheated on her with a woman from Kisii.

Despite his claims of going on missions to Eldoret, she uncovered his affair with the woman through text messages exchanged between them.

This betrayal deeply hurt Akothee, prompting her to confront the other woman and end her pursuit of exposing her partner's indiscretions.

"Nilikoma na kushika simu ya wanaume siku nilipata message. Baba Vesha amenihepa weekend mzima kumbe amekutana na mkisii wanapagawa mpaka mkisii anamwandikia message to be continued tomorrow night. So I was like what is this to be continued? Huyu jamaa amekuwa akienda hii Eldoret anasema anaenda makambi sijui mahubiri, kumbe kuna kitu.

"Nikachukua simu nikaumia huyo msichana message nikamwamnia leave my husband alone... The side chick aliniambia you better be careful because your marriage is at stake. That was the end of me attacking women," she said.

Akothee: I don't touch Nelly Oak's phone

Following her experiences with infidelity, Akothee made a conscious decision to refrain from snooping through her partners' phones.

She emphasised the importance of avoiding unnecessary conflict and drama by refraining from monitoring her partners' activities or engaging with other women involved in their affairs.

Despite moments of temptation, she resolved to avoid situations that could lead to further heartache.

"Hata Nellyoaks sishiki simu yake. I dont want to look for what I dont want to see. Hata ilie ianguke chini, inaguke tu anunue screen. I chose peace. Nilikoma na baba Vesha na nikakoma na Marcus kupigia wsichana wa wenyewe simu," she said.

How Akothee got two apartments from her baby daddy

Akothee also shared her ordeal with one of her other baby daddies, Marcus, who mistreated her and cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son.

She recalled a time when she found a locked box in their home and, unable to resist her curiosity, managed to open it.

"Kuna wakati kuna sanduku ilikuwa haifunguliwi. Ilikuwa imefungwa 24/7. Na mimi nilikuwanga na talent ya kufungulia watu sanduku zao na kipini nikiwa shule. Am noy a thief, I can help you open you padlock. NIkaangalia hiyo sanduku na nikajiambi lazima niifungue.... Ikafunguka. Nikafungua sanduku ya wenye nilikoma!" she said.

Inside, she discovered evidence of Marcus's infidelity, prompting her to confront him and eventually, he gave her two houses as compensation.

"Nikamgoja akarudi nyumbani. Nikapanda juu ya meza nikamuulliza whatever he had ni za nini? Hivyo ndio nilinunuliwa apartments mbili. Moja ni morning star alafu kulikuwa na shamba ake ingine mtwapa ya mtoto yake na ingine ya Shanzu. Nikamwambia sasa andelee tu kufanya vitu zake sasa," she said.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Akothee expressed her trauma and reluctance to tolerate infidelity in any form.

She highlighted her eight-year relationship with Nelly as a source of stability and contentment, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and trust in a partnership.

"Mi niko traumatised mpaka nikiskia u mtu anacheat i cannot.. That's why we sayed with Nelly for 8 consecutive years. I am happy hapo kwa Nelly kwa sababu hatunganganii na mtu," she said.