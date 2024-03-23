Fancy Makadia fulfills mum's words after saying yes to her soulmate

In a video posted on her social media accounts on March 23, a visibly thrilled Fancy Makadia proudly displayed her engagement ring.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming journey, she captioned the video, "Excited to start this new chapter with my soulmate."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her family members, including her mom and sisters Vesha and Rue Baby, extended their congratulations in the comments section.

Many fans praised Akothee for her earlier prediction that Fancy would be the first among her three daughters to get married. True to her words, Fancy is now set to tie the knot, if the dates she revealed are anything to go by.

Fancy Makadia reveals her wedding dates

Fancy who completed her Bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hotel Management in February 2023, shared a humorous video on her social media platform on January 29, hinting at her wedding plans. She shared a video of a lady talking about not having money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption referenced her bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding. This lighthearted post sparked speculation and excitement among her followers.

“My bank account as an engaged 22-year-old grad student planning a 2025 wedding,” she wrote.

Fancy Makadia publicly introduced her man, Fayrouz Vivian in April 2023, and the couple has since become an inspiration for many on social media. The couple has been residing in France.

The couple's recent birthday celebration for Fayrouz Vivian in December 2023 caught the attention of many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia and her boyfriend

The birthday bash, held in France, was a visually stunning affair with a black and gold theme. The extravagant decor and the couple's stylish attire set the tone for the lavish event.

The highlight of the celebration was the birthday cake, adorned with what appeared to be real money.

Fancy Makadia expresses love for her boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Fancy took to social media to express her love and appreciation for Fayrouz. In a post, she thanked him for his presence in her life, indicating a strong bond between the couple.

“Happy birthday to my baby ❤️ I love you so much Fayrouz Vivian I thank you for being in my life and I appreciate everything you do for me ❤️”.

Pulse Live Kenya

With music in French carefully selected for the occasion, Fancy sang to her man before those in attendance settled down to continue with the celebrations.

Akothee and her family also joined in the celebration, referring to Fayrouz as their son and in-law, in their birthday wishes, showcasing their support for the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT