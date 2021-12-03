Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that amidst her pain and hustle, her children have always made it easy for her, and at no one point has she been called to school over her children misbehaving.

The Abebo hit-maker added that being a single mother is not just a title, but a call to step up and own all the duties.

Rue Baby graduates Pulse Live Kenya

“Being a single mother is not a title nor disability 💪 It's a story of a successful journey of a mother stepping up to own all the duties for both parents including the missing one 💪 to provide all basics needs for her children and creat an environment condusive for healthy growth of a child💪 I look like a joker but off social media I got my stuff together,” said Akothee in part.

Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

The singer added that she is proud to have a second degree in her house, after Vesha Okello graduated last year.

"It's the journey of a single mother for me. Today I will be very brief because I am very emotional. Can't believe I am on my second degree with @rue.baby all by myself. No one has ever asked if I need help, it all looked rosy, not even a handkerchief nor a panty liner.

"Congratulations my darling 😭😭, you made parenting easy for me ,you understandstood the assignment , you bring the child ! Me being your mother 🙏 @rue.baby” she added.

Adding that; “If God asks me for another bunch of kids, I will steal choose you & your siblings. I have no idea where this school called Strathmore is ! I don't even know the accounts details nor the bank they bank with 😭😭😭😭.