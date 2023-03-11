ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Babatunde Lawal

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Nigerian sensational artiste Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, recently missed a show she was billed to perform at in Manchester after she and her team were stuck in an elevator the entire time.

Sharing the experience with her fans and followers on social media, she revealed that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to the show at the Lighthouse Venue in Eccles, United Kingdom.

The singer, who appeared distressed by the situation, went live on Instagram to show the current situation.

Afterwards, she regained her calm and made jokes as they waited for assistance. Making lemonade with what can be called the worst lemon, the singer resorted to leading a praise and worship session in the elevator.

Moments later, the Mavin signee apologized to her fans for missing the show and announced a later date on her Twitter account.

She wrote, "Manchester, I've been here to give you a great show but organizational delays held us back unfortunately. I'll be back on the 19th and I promise you a blast! I'm sorry for the inconvenience, guys! I love you all so much!"

