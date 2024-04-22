The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Trisha Khalid comes clean about relationship with Flaqo amidst dating speculations

Lynet Okumu

The curvaceous actor Trisha Khalid and comedian Flaqo have been consistently creating content together, sparking a chemistry that fans speculate could signify something more: This has raised eyebrows, particularly because Flaqo is in a relationship with Keranta.

Kenyan content creators Trisha Khalid & Flaqo ( Instagram)

Trisha Khalid has emerged as a prominent figure in Kenya's entertainment industry, showcasing her versatility as an actress, businesswoman, and social media influencer.

With her captivating performances on screen and her dynamic presence online, Trisha has carved a unique path for herself, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma.

Renowned for her portrayal of Ruby in Maisha Magic's telenovela 'Kovu,' Trisha Khalid has captured the hearts of viewers with her compelling performances.

Currently, she graces the screens as Trisha in the popular Citizen TV show 'Becky,' further solidifying her status as a versatile actress capable of bringing depth and authenticity to any role she undertakes.

Kenyan content creator and actor Trisha Khalid ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond her acting endeavors, Trisha has ventured into content creation on social media, collaborating with various influencers and content creators.

Notably, her partnership with Flaqo, a well-known comedian and actor, has garnered attention for their onscreen chemistry.

Their bond has sparked speculation among fans about the nature of their relationship, leading to inquiries and speculations about a potential romantic involvement.

Kenyan content creators Trisha Khalid & Flaqo ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In response to fan inquiries, Trisha Khalid addressed the rumours surrounding her relationship with Flaqo during a phone interview with Milele FM's Ray Ankali on April 22.

The curvaceous lady clarified that her association with Flaqo is purely professional, emphasizing that they are focused on creating content together and nothing more.

"Flaqo and I are just good friends and we are shooting content nothing more. Hakuna chochote. Sasa mtu yeyote atakuwa anashoot naye content atakuwa yuko naye?" she said.

Kenyan content creators Trisha Khalid & Flaqo ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing inquiries about her relationship status, Trisha revealed that she is in a committed relationship, affirming that she is not single.

"Me I have a man. I have somebody and that means am not single. Siwezi kusema muda gani. Tuachie tu hapo," she said.

When asked about her feelings for her partner, Trisha stated firmly that she cannot be in a relationship with someone she does not love, questioning why she would date someone she does not have feelings for.

"Why not? Kwani ntakuwa nadate na mtu simpendi? " she said.

Flaqo is currently in a relationship with content creator Winnie Keranta.

Kenyan content creators Trisha Khalid & Flaqo ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview with Buzz Central, she revealed that her curvaceous physique is mostly inherited, dispelling rumours of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Trisha also shared insights from her past relationship with a sponsor, describing it as a learning experience.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Trisha offered valuable advice to individuals involved in sponsor relationships, urging them to prioritise financial stability and wise investment decisions.

Becky series actress Trisha Khalid. Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised the importance of managing finances responsibly and leveraging financial support for long-term security and prosperity.

She believes that sponsors often seek transient pleasure and suggests utilising the financial support for meaningful investments.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
