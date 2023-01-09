6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

The four months campaign, was led by Boomplay in partnership with Supadrum, a music production studio based in Kenya.

The initiative sought to provide a platform to support the growth and development of emerging artists in a bid to unearth talents in Kenya.

The campaign witnessed over 500 audio submissions from Kenyans of all ages, ethnicities, gender and religion showcasing their talents.

The winners include:-

Littydavinci, Number One King Gray Buruklyn Boyz Rhymes_ab Faiye Blessings Katempa

The first winner will walk away with $1,500. The second and 2nd runner up $1,000 each while the third and the 3rd runner up $500 each.

The criteria for selecting winners involved three stages. First, was to shortlist 50 artists based on their streams on Boomplay and online judges score.

Second, was to shortlist 20 artists based on their fan votes & judges score and third, involved shortlisting the top 6 winners based on votes for their performance videos that they had submitted for the final stage which were also scored by judges.

In a statement issued to newsrooms, Boomplay’s East Africa Managing Director, Martha Huro, said, “We were incredibly blown away by the quality of work that was submitted by talented young Kenyans for this competition. I take this opportunity to congratulate the top six and thank everyone that entered the Booming on Boomplay competition. It wasn’t an easy task to select winners as all participants submitted quality work. I am glad that through the help of our judges, the choice to select winners got easier.”

Supadrum's CEO, Allan Njoroge, commented, “It was uplifting to see the huge variety of work that was submitted by talented Kenyans from across the country. As partners in the campaign, we were impressed by the range of techniques that had been used and the creativity deployed within the work.”

The campaign had a lot of support from the music industry artists such as Breeder LW, Mr. Seed, Ssaru, Maandy, Timmy Blanco etc, all who were urging artists to participate as well as judges such as Willis Raburu, Camille Storm, Fully Focus, Calvin Wanguku and Karun who offered their professional input in judging the contestants.

Aside from the cash prizes, all top six winners will have promotional opportunities such as billboard features, in-app and digital placements to enhance exposure and in addition, winners will have 40hrs of studio time and a music masterclass featuring top producers, engineers & music executives covering topics such as production, distribution, publishing, music marketing & business.