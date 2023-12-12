Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you din't know about late Zahara

On December 11, the unfortunate news circulated across the world that Zahara had passed away.

The singer had been dealing with liver complications for several weeks before she eventually succumbed. Reportedly, Zahara breathed her last in the company of her fiancé at a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Background & education

Zahara, born Bulelwa Mkutukana on November 9, 1988, hailed from the family of Mr. and Mrs. Nokhaya and Mlamli Mkutukana.

The sixth of seven children, Zahara's musical inclination surfaced at the age of six. Despite facing personal tragedies, such as the brutal murder of her younger brother in 2014, Zahara persevered through a period of depression.

While details about her educational background remain scarce, Zahara's focus on her musical journey and entrepreneurial ventures took center stage.

Zahara's debut in music

Zahara's journey into the spotlight began when she became the lead singer of a local Sunday school choir in Phumlani. Her chosen stage name, meaning blooming flower, reflects her artistic essence. During her childhood, she was nicknamed Spinach.

Zahara grew to be a is a singer, songwriter, poet, recording artist, and performer. Her career took off when TK Nciza of TS Records discovered her singing on the streets of East London and subsequently signed her to his label.

Described as a blend of styles popularized by Tracy Chapman and India. Arie, Zahara's music encompasses a mix of influences. She sings in her native language, Xhosa, as well as in English, with her music loosely classified as Afrosoul.

Zahara's triumphs in the music industry

Zahara's musical prowess became evident with the release of her debut album, 'Loliwe,' in 2015.

The album achieved double-platinum status within 72 hours, surpassing 100,000 sales and solidifying Zahara's status as a standout musician.

Her success continued with subsequent releases, including the live DVD that reached platinum in just one day.

Invited by Nelson Mandela himself, Zahara performed a private bedside concert for the iconic leader composed a song, 'Nelson Mandela,' as a tribute, and later released it as an EP.

Her fourth studio album, 'Mgodi,' released in 2017 under Warner Music South Africa, achieved gold status within six hours.

Zahara's impact extended beyond music; she also served as the brand ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

Zahara's boyfriend/husband

Zahara's personal life made headlines, particularly her relationships. Previously involved with Ian Sibiya, the couple celebrated their second anniversary in 2019 before parting ways.

Zahara later found love again, announcing her engagement to Mpho Xaba in March. Reports surfaced, suggesting that Zahara fell critically ill just days after her fiancé paid lobola(bride price) for her.

Family suspicions pointed towards a possible poisoning during the lobola ceremony by a jealous relative.

Zahara's legacy & net worth

Zahara's impact on the South African music industry is immeasurable. Her accomplishments include 17 South African Music Awards, three Metro FM Awards, and one Nigeria Entertainment Award.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Zahara's influence reached global recognition, earning her a spot on the BBC's 2020 list of 100 Women. She also served as a guest judge on the seventeenth season of Idols South Africa in 2021.

