Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube

Content creator Carol Sonie is celebrating a significant milestone that she attributes to divine intervention and the continuous support of her fans.

After facing personal challenges, including a high-profile breakup with comedian Mulamwah, Carol’s journey has been one of resilience and determination.

Carol Sonie celebrates 100K YouTube subscribers

In an emotional video shared on her social media accounts on July 22, Carol Sonie expressed her gratitude to her fans after her YouTube channel hit 100,000 subscribers.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Carol admitted that she initially doubted her ability to reach this milestone.

“Guys, thank you so much for 100K subscribers. Oh my God, I am very emotional because of you all! I knew I was going to hit 100K subs, but I didn't know it was going to happen this soon,” she said.

Carol had set a personal goal to reach 100K subscribers by December, but with the support of her fans, she achieved it much earlier than expected.

“Nilikuwa najiambia ntagonga 100K subs in December. Nilikuwa nimejipa time ya one year but who is God? Guys, kama sio nyinyi... honestly, I am so grateful. Thank you so much. I don’t take it for granted. God bless you, may you never lack,” she continued.

Carol Sonie on how Mulamwah relates with Keila

In an interview with Jeff Kuria on his channel, Carol opened up about her relationship with Mulamwah and their daughter, Keilah.

Contrary to public speculation, Carol clarified that Mulamwah maintains a good relationship with their three-year-old daughter.

“My relationship with my daughter is perfect. His relationship with her is sawa,” she stated. Carol also addressed the harsh judgments she faced after denying Mulamwah access to their child, which led to an online feud. At the time, Carol was just 22 years old and acknowledged that she made rushed decisions out of anger.

“Yeah, I think as a human being you get upset and make rushed decisions. In regard to the child, those are things he knows. He knows what he did, he knows what he is doing, and he knows what he needs to do,” she explained.

The period following her breakup was particularly challenging for Carol. She was dealing with the aftermath of rejection, online bullying, and trolling directed at her and her newborn baby