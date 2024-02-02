The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks finally opens up about her relationship with Akothee

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks has, for the first time, provided insights into her relationship with Akothee, shedding light on the truth behind the perceived rivalry and jealousy between them.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Businesswoman Cebbie Koks recently shed light on her relationship with her elder sister, singer and businesswoman Akothee.

Recommended articles

In a conversation with Lynn Ngugi on February 2, Cebbie delved into the complexities of their bond and addressed rumors of rivalry that have circulated in the media.

Cebbie emphasised the profound bond she shares with Akothee, highlighting their shared history and the role Akothee has played in shaping her life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Describing Akothee as more than just a sister but also a mentor and friend, Cebbie expressed admiration for her sister's resilience and achievements.

"This is my blood sister. I was born and opened my eyes and saw her. She took me through and she's like my best friend."

She emphasised the immense respect and love she holds for Akothee, acknowledging the pivotal role Akothee has played in her upbringing and personal development.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite media speculation and rumors of rivalry, Cebbie emphasized her unwavering respect and admiration for her sister.

She commended Akothee for her resilience and determination, noting her sister's journey from adversity to success.

This is a woman who pulled herself by the boot traps. Like literally when society expected her to go down. this is someone that surely even if I wasn't the sister, I would still admire from afar and say I like that woman.

Cebbie debunked notions of jealousy or resentment towards Akothee, emphasizing her genuine appreciation for her sister's accomplishments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised the importance of family solidarity and mutual support, stressing that their bond transcends any perceived conflicts or misunderstandings.

"Now that am privileged to be her sister, why would I be jealous, or hate her? why would I look down upon her? she's achieved things I have not achieved.

There's no day I can ever sit down and think, I want that that she has. You know, like she saw me through, she took me through. I am who I am because of her," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2023, Akothee publicly addressed certain grievances she held regarding her sister's behavior during her wedding.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee recounted feeling hurt by perceived boundary crossings and expressed a desire for an apology that never materialized. Consequently, tensions arose between the sisters, leading to strained relations during significant family events.

Despite the challenges and disagreements they have faced, Cebbie affirmed her commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with her sister.

Cebbie remained optimistic about the possibility of healing and reconciliation within their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

" I don't know what the future holds but she's achieved a lot. She's an inspiration and a loving, darling sister. Her number is still saved on my phone as darling sister Sometimes when people get involved in this conflict I tell myself, I wish you knew.

"We cannot be rivals... Today to be honest, if something happened to me. She will be the first and the one seen before you. So what is that? She will feel my pain more than anyone else. Any blog that wants to write things like she's jealous, they're only getting viewership," she said.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

While acknowledging the complexities of family dynamics, Cebbie expressed her unwavering love and support for her sister, both in public and private.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NEMA forces KRG the Don to temporarily shut down Ngong Road business

NEMA forces KRG the Don to temporarily shut down Ngong Road business

Cebbie Koks finally opens up about her relationship with Akothee

Cebbie Koks finally opens up about her relationship with Akothee

Evelyne Wanjiru's personal pain that moved her to start an empowering foundation

Evelyne Wanjiru's personal pain that moved her to start an empowering foundation

Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Marakwet Daughter sparks controversy with viral TikTok video criticising followers

Jackie Matubia's raw view on marriage & single motherhood after 2 failed marriages

Jackie Matubia's raw view on marriage & single motherhood after 2 failed marriages

20 songs with over one billion views that shaped the idea of love for GenZ

20 songs with over one billion views that shaped the idea of love for GenZ

Inakaa tembelea kliniki iliyo karibu nawe - Ezra FBI's new Sh5M house divides fans

Inakaa tembelea kliniki iliyo karibu nawe - Ezra FBI's new Sh5M house divides fans

KTN News anchor treated to surprise farewell as she departs station after 5 years

KTN News anchor treated to surprise farewell as she departs station after 5 years

Emerging media stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

Emerging media stars break down the less glamorous side of their job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Singer Nyota Ndogo

Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness