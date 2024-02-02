Cebbie Koks finally opens up about her relationship with Akothee

In a conversation with Lynn Ngugi on February 2, Cebbie delved into the complexities of their bond and addressed rumors of rivalry that have circulated in the media.

Cebbie Koks elaborates on their deep bond with Akothee

Cebbie emphasised the profound bond she shares with Akothee, highlighting their shared history and the role Akothee has played in shaping her life.

Describing Akothee as more than just a sister but also a mentor and friend, Cebbie expressed admiration for her sister's resilience and achievements.

"This is my blood sister. I was born and opened my eyes and saw her. She took me through and she's like my best friend."

She emphasised the immense respect and love she holds for Akothee, acknowledging the pivotal role Akothee has played in her upbringing and personal development.

Cebbie Koks - I can never be jealous of my sister

Despite media speculation and rumors of rivalry, Cebbie emphasized her unwavering respect and admiration for her sister.

She commended Akothee for her resilience and determination, noting her sister's journey from adversity to success.

This is a woman who pulled herself by the boot traps. Like literally when society expected her to go down. this is someone that surely even if I wasn't the sister, I would still admire from afar and say I like that woman.

Cebbie debunked notions of jealousy or resentment towards Akothee, emphasizing her genuine appreciation for her sister's accomplishments.

She emphasised the importance of family solidarity and mutual support, stressing that their bond transcends any perceived conflicts or misunderstandings.

"Now that am privileged to be her sister, why would I be jealous, or hate her? why would I look down upon her? she's achieved things I have not achieved.

There's no day I can ever sit down and think, I want that that she has. You know, like she saw me through, she took me through. I am who I am because of her," she said.

Cebbie Koks is looking forward to a reconciliation with Akothee

In June 2023, Akothee publicly addressed certain grievances she held regarding her sister's behavior during her wedding.

Akothee recounted feeling hurt by perceived boundary crossings and expressed a desire for an apology that never materialized. Consequently, tensions arose between the sisters, leading to strained relations during significant family events.

Despite the challenges and disagreements they have faced, Cebbie affirmed her commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with her sister.

Cebbie remained optimistic about the possibility of healing and reconciliation within their family.

" I don't know what the future holds but she's achieved a lot. She's an inspiration and a loving, darling sister. Her number is still saved on my phone as darling sister Sometimes when people get involved in this conflict I tell myself, I wish you knew.

"We cannot be rivals... Today to be honest, if something happened to me. She will be the first and the one seen before you. So what is that? She will feel my pain more than anyone else. Any blog that wants to write things like she's jealous, they're only getting viewership," she said.

