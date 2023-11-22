Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

To mark the special occasion, the international superstar shared a picture of his newborn twins for the first time.

The celebratory tweet included a sweet moment with the singer kissing his wife, Chioma Rowland, as well as a picture of his father, Deji Adeleke.

Davido welcomed his twins with his longtime partner after she delivered the twin babies sometime in October in a hospital in the United States of America.

In a viral video posted online last month, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their newborn babies in her hands while sitting on a wheelchair.

During a recent interview, Davido revealed how he felt when he learned he was expecting twins while dealing with the loss of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyichukwu Adeleke.

In his words, "When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month, happened in October and my wife gave birth in October, it's crazy."

On dealing with the devastating loss of his son, the renowned artist appreciated his support system for being there for him.

"There are a lot of people that those things happen to; you would never want to believe in God in your life. But to still have faith and I'm still able to do what I love, having a great team around me. And now we're almost at the finish line," he stated.