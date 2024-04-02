Diamond earns praise for reading Bible & joining Shusho on stage for a dance

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz found himself at the center of attention after surprising fans by reading from the Bible and dancing alongside Christina Shusho during Easter celebrations.

Despite being a practicing Muslim, the singer decided to quote scripture on Easter Sunday, sparking intrigue among his followers.

Diamond's surprise appearance at Easter event in Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected incident occurred during an event in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, headlined by renowned gospel artist Christina Shusho.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond, known for his flamboyant style, arrived at the event dressed in a suit and was escorted to the stage by Shusho herself, adding to the intrigue surrounding his presence.

Upon reaching the dais, Diamond quoted John 13:34-35, where Jesus implores his disciples to love one another with selflessness, humility, and forgiveness.

This unexpected move raised eyebrows and generated a buzz on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shusho's reaction after Diamond attended Easter event

Christina Shusho, who accompanied Diamond to the stage, expressed that his presence and message were not surprising, highlighting his inclusive attitude towards people of all backgrounds.

She emphasised that Diamond's actions reflected his belief in love and unity, transcending religious, racial, cultural, and gender barriers.

Even Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was present at the event and applauded Diamond after his scripture reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gesture further fueled discussions about Diamond's unexpected action and its significance within the religious context of Easter celebrations.

Netizens' response after Diamond read Bible eloquently

Reacting to Diamond's surprising move, netizens praised the artist for promoting unity and rejecting religious divisions and discrimination.