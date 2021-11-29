Diana Marua releases her first rap song, unveils new stage name [Video]

Bahati unveiled Diana as a new artist, Diana B under his wing in a ceremony on Sunday, November 28.

Diana made her debut performance by singing a remix to Mtaachana Tu, a song in which she was featured by Bahati.

Pulse Live Kenya

In her debut single she titled the song Hatutaachana which had over 30,000 views within two hours of its release on YouTube.

“Diana B is just an initial for Diana Bahati. I think people know me as Diana Bahati so I just needed to come up with a simple name that people can easily relate with,” she explained.

Speaking about the pressure of being married to a musician, she explained that she was ready and taking it one day at a time.

“I am not afraid of anything, I'll just go out there conquer because I know I'm ready,” she added.

Diana plans to release at least two songs by the end of the year, the first one being the rap remix of her song with Bahati.