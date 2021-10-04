RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

I don’t like big spaces that I don’t need - DJ Joe described the house in which he lives with his girlfriend.

DJ Joe Mfalme house tour
DJ Joe Mfalme house tour

Kenyan award-winning DJ Joe Mfalme recently let Kenyans have peek inside his house in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

Joe Mfalme took his fans through a rare house tour of his home during an interview with KTN’s Naila Kenga.

The spin master enjoys the comfort of his 3 bedroomed house which he described as humble compared to how other celebrities live large.

Inside DJ Joe Mfalme's Magnificent House || Art Of Living

A step into the Mfalme’s kingdom immediately draws one’s eyes to the black and white theme replicated throughout the house, a renovation he made after his mother made some not so good comments about the style.

Initially it was plain white then mathee akaongea vibaya akasema its boring the first time I moved in. Black and White is simple and matches everything,” he said.

The house comprises a living room, dining area, kitchen, two toilets and bathrooms, a master bedroom, an empty guest bedroom and another bedroom he converted into an office.

I don’t like big spaces that I don’t need,” DJ Joe described the house in which he lives with his girlfriend.

Mfalme is now planning on building his own Kingdom now that he has a few coins to spare after completing a project for his mother.

Even as he contemplates the design of his future house, he insists that it will not be unnecessarily large.

DJ Joe Mfalme's home
DJ Joe Mfalme's home Pulse Live Kenya

In his office, the DJ has a number of his awards and accolades which now deserve a trophy cabinet and his first set of decks.

When I got my first job at Capital FM I took a loan of about Sh400,000 and bought this for Sh150,000,” he said.

DJ Mfalme’s lifestyle is a sharp contrast with his fellow celebrities despite being fully booked on weekends and having three rotational TV shows.

In a relatively short period of time, Dj Joe Mfalme has established himself in the entertainment industry and racked up a number of achievements and credits.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Khaligraph Jones flashes bundles of money, joins attack on Ezekiel Mutua [Video]

Khaligraph Jones flashes bundles of money, joins attack on Ezekiel Mutua [Video]

Dr. Ofweneke proposes to Christine Tenderess and It’s a Big Yes [Video]

Dr. Ofweneke proposes to Christine Tenderess and It’s a Big Yes [Video]

Trending

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi and Harmponize

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Comedian Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito (Video)

Tour inside Mungai Eve's new house in Kileleshwa [Video]

Mungai Eve