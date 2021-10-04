Joe Mfalme took his fans through a rare house tour of his home during an interview with KTN’s Naila Kenga.

The spin master enjoys the comfort of his 3 bedroomed house which he described as humble compared to how other celebrities live large.

A step into the Mfalme’s kingdom immediately draws one’s eyes to the black and white theme replicated throughout the house, a renovation he made after his mother made some not so good comments about the style.

“Initially it was plain white then mathee akaongea vibaya akasema its boring the first time I moved in. Black and White is simple and matches everything,” he said.

The house comprises a living room, dining area, kitchen, two toilets and bathrooms, a master bedroom, an empty guest bedroom and another bedroom he converted into an office.

“I don’t like big spaces that I don’t need,” DJ Joe described the house in which he lives with his girlfriend.

Mfalme is now planning on building his own Kingdom now that he has a few coins to spare after completing a project for his mother.

Even as he contemplates the design of his future house, he insists that it will not be unnecessarily large.

Pulse Live Kenya

In his office, the DJ has a number of his awards and accolades which now deserve a trophy cabinet and his first set of decks.

“When I got my first job at Capital FM I took a loan of about Sh400,000 and bought this for Sh150,000,” he said.

DJ Mfalme’s lifestyle is a sharp contrast with his fellow celebrities despite being fully booked on weekends and having three rotational TV shows.