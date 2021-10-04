Kenyan award-winning DJ Joe Mfalme recently let Kenyans have peek inside his house in Nairobi.
DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]
I don’t like big spaces that I don’t need - DJ Joe described the house in which he lives with his girlfriend.
Joe Mfalme took his fans through a rare house tour of his home during an interview with KTN’s Naila Kenga.
The spin master enjoys the comfort of his 3 bedroomed house which he described as humble compared to how other celebrities live large.
A step into the Mfalme’s kingdom immediately draws one’s eyes to the black and white theme replicated throughout the house, a renovation he made after his mother made some not so good comments about the style.
“Initially it was plain white then mathee akaongea vibaya akasema its boring the first time I moved in. Black and White is simple and matches everything,” he said.
The house comprises a living room, dining area, kitchen, two toilets and bathrooms, a master bedroom, an empty guest bedroom and another bedroom he converted into an office.
Mfalme is now planning on building his own Kingdom now that he has a few coins to spare after completing a project for his mother.
Even as he contemplates the design of his future house, he insists that it will not be unnecessarily large.
In his office, the DJ has a number of his awards and accolades which now deserve a trophy cabinet and his first set of decks.
“When I got my first job at Capital FM I took a loan of about Sh400,000 and bought this for Sh150,000,” he said.
DJ Mfalme’s lifestyle is a sharp contrast with his fellow celebrities despite being fully booked on weekends and having three rotational TV shows.
In a relatively short period of time, Dj Joe Mfalme has established himself in the entertainment industry and racked up a number of achievements and credits.
