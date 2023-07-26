The sports category has moved to a new website.

Doja Cat reportedly loses 200,000 followers after lashing out at her fans

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Well, well, well; if it isn't the consequences of her actions.

Doja Cat has reportedly lost over 200,000 Instagram followers after lashing out at her fans on Monday.
Figures provided to Billboard by the Meta-owned company show that she lost 237,758 followers on Instagram after her public spat with her fans. This occurred as a result of her lambasting her fanbase across social media platforms on Monday, July 24, 2023, and also calling them names.

Additionally, Billboard reports that Crowdtangle said searches for the rapper’s name spiked by 82% after this.

Doja Cat has always been a controversial artiste, but did she go too far? Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
In a series of now-deleted posts on Twitter and Threads. the sensational rapper went off on her fans who tried to call themselves the name 'Kittenz' to unite the group.

In the most notable threads post, Doja called her fans out saying, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house".

Doja cat slams her fans for naming themselves 'Kittens'.
When it was pointed out to Doja that she was the one who selected the Kittenz name for her fandom in a 2020 Twitter poll, she responded by saying, "When I was a teen."

Doja lambasts her fanbase on Threads
She even went as far as to tell her supporters to delete their fan pages when they inquired about what they should change their social media handles to.

Doja went off saying, “Delete their entire account and rethink everything.” The rapper also told her fandom that she does not love them, rather harshly; after which she was reminded that she would be nothing without her fans.

The singer engaged in a heated back and forth with her stans on Threads.
Doja has continued to make headlines since then, but the singer has made it abundantly clear that she does not care.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola




