Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

Lynet Okumu

"Huyu kitu anajua kufanya kwa hii maisha ni clout" - Eddie Butita to Rigathi Gachagua on Bahati's clout-chasing habit.

Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and Eddie Butita
  • Bahati and Diana Marua sparked speculation about their marriage status by posting a photo with Victor Wanyama
  • Butita shared humorous 'secrets' about Bahati's music journey and mocked his clout-chasing stunts
  • The couple used the speculation to promote their new reality show 'The Bahatis Empire

On June 3, Kenyan singer Bahati left fans, friends, and fellow celebrities confused after posting an old photo of his wife, Diana Marua, with football player Victor Wanyama, followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Without any further comments from Bahati, many began to speculate about the state of his marriage.

The situation escalated as reports emerged that Bahati and Diana had unfollowed each other and deleted their photos on Instagram.

Diana Marua and hubby Bahati
Diana Marua and hubby Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

This fueled further speculation about a potential breakup.

However, it turns out that the Bahatis were just being their usual selves, engaging in a clout-chasing stunt to drive attention to their new reality show, 'The Bahatis Empire'.

This is not the first time the couple has tricked fans into believing they had broken up. They have previously used similar tactics to create buzz and attract attention.

Singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and their children posing on the poster of their new shoe 'The Bahati's Empire' set to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2024
Singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and their children posing on the poster of their new shoe 'The Bahati's Empire' set to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2024 Singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and their children posing on the poster of their new shoe 'The Bahati's Empire' set to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian Eddie Butita, who attended 'The Bahatis Empire' launch event on June 6, humorously roasted the couple for their clout-chasing antics.

He congratulated them before inviting the Deputy President to hear some secrets about Bahati and his music journey.

"I am so happy to be here at 'The Bahatis Empire' launch," Butita began. "But allow me to roast Bahati and Diana. Deputy President, let me share with you some secrets about our good artist Bahati. He used to cry in 2012. He used to write letters because he was struggling financially."

Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita
Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita Comedian and film maker Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

According to Butita, Bahati shifted to secular music as soon as he started earning more money.

"Wacha ashike pesa kidogo, Adhiambo. So now huyu kitu anajua kufanya kwa hii maisha ni kitu inaitwa clout. Okay, clout ni kiki. Clout means waking up today and saying you've broken up with your wife, and then on Friday, you release a new song," he said.

Butita explained further, "Clout is waking up today and saying something to trend, then tomorrow you release something new. Clout is saying on Friday at 10 AM, Bahati featuring Satan for new Gospel... Clout is refusing to take your wife to the National Park because there are animals."

Eddie Butita
Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

Eddie Butita entertained the audience, who laughed at his jokes about Bahati's life and journey.

His humorous take on Bahati's clout-chasing tactics added a light-hearted touch to the launch event of 'The Bahatis Empire'.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
