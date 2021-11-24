Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

The Roga Roga host took to social media to celebrate his wife, confessing that theirs was love at first sight, as they fell in love instantly.

“Some people say that love at first sight doesn't last, don't believe them! I met a young beautiful girl in the 20th century and we fell in love instantly, now in the 21st century we are still as tight if not tighter! What does that say.....love at first sight can last for centuries Mungu akipenda. Happy Birthday my love...I don't know much but I know I love you", shared Fred Obachi Machoka.

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie Pulse Live Kenya

In December 2019, Machoka and his wife Sophie celebrated 40 years of marriage at a colourful ceremony held at their ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Renewing their wedding vows, Machoka, who prides in the moniker 'the blackest man in black Africa', serenaded his wife as they hosted their close family and friends for their special event.

Everyone in the invite-only event was full of glee as they watched a couple that has been immersed in love for 40 blissful years make their promise to stick together yet again.

Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie Pulse Live Kenya