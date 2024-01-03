Meet Emily Jeptoo: Kenya's most talked-about nun breaking stereotypes through TikTok

Her unique blend of know-how and eloquence with Catholic music in TikTok skits has propelled her to internet stardom, capturing the hearts of many along the way.

A rare presence in social media; Sister Jeptoo

Sister Emily Jeptoo stands out as a rare Catholic sister who has embraced the world of social media, particularly TikTok, to share her passion for music, faith, and positivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, what distinguishes Sister Emily Jeptoo is not only her devotion to Christ but also her stunning and lively persona.

Contrary to the traditional image of nuns, Sister Emily breaks barriers with her radiance and youthfulness.

She has dedicated her life not only to religious duties but also to spreading positivity and inspiration through her online presence.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With thousands of followers, Sister Emily has created a space where admirers appreciate her inspiring posts and videos.

Her unique approach to combining traditional Catholic music with the modern platform of TikTok has resonated with a diverse audience.

Sister Emily Jeptoo celebrates her birthday

Today, Sister Emily Jeptoo is marking a significant milestone in her life – her birthday. To commemorate the occasion, she shared a stunning photo on her social media platforms.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The image captured her wearing the traditional nun outfit, holding a bouquet, and radiating happiness. In her caption, she expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and extended a wish to herself for a happy birthday.

"On this special day. I am so grateful for this breath God has gifted me. My family and friends water my soul, nourish my roots, and I keep growing, reaching for the sky. My story and the exciting adventure continue! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to ME," She wrote on Instagram.

Fans shower Sister Jeptoo with sweet birthday wishes

Sister Emily's birthday post elicited an outpouring of love and well-wishes from her followers.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of comments flooded in, with fans expressing their joy for her special day and praising her for both her beauty and grace.

Amid the birthday celebrations, Sister Emily Jeptoo humbly requested her fans to join her in prayer on this special day.