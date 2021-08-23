I go for months without a phone - Kendrick Lamar as he teases new Album [Pulse Contributor's Article]

It's now official that Kendrick is soon releasing his album but it will be the final for his longtime home record label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

On Friday, August 20, the rapper shared a link on all his social media pages to a mysterious website dubbed oklama.com. On the website is a folder named "nu thoughts" with a letter from Kendrick Lamar inside it.

Christopher Polk

In the letter, Kendrick shares how he has been living; the ups and downs he's been going through as well as how God comforts him through his music and family.

The "Humble" rapper, being an extremely focused and hardworking man, also reveals that he goes for months without a phone.

He goes on to hint at the process of how he's been creating the forthcoming album in relation to the world's evolution and its happenings. He suggests that the album will address issues that matter the most.

ece-auto-gen

"I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

"I go months without a phone. Love, loss and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next," he writes.

The Compton native then confirms that the upcoming album, which is tentatively titled Oklama, is the last to be released via TDE.

Pulse Nigeria

He also expresses his pleasure of working with the record label while highlighting the struggle, success, and what he says is the most important, brotherhood. The rapper joined TDE in 2003 when he was just 15 years old, and has spent 17 years at the label.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The struggles. The success. And most importantly, the brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators.

"As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough - Oklama."

The CEO and founder of TDE Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith has issued a statement in response to Kendrick's departure.

Grammy winners 2019 see complete list Pulse Nigeria

“With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support,” Top Dawg wrote.

It is to be noted that in 2020, the rapper had publicly denied rumors that he'd be leaving TDE.

Also in 2020, Kendrick partnered with Dave Free to found their company PgLang, which is a service company for creators.

Kendrick Lamar released his last album, DAMN, in 2017 to critical acclaim. The project earned the 34-year-old a Pulitzer Prize award for music. In 2018, the rapper featured heavily on the soundtrack album for the Black Panther movie.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.