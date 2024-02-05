Single & strong! 13 Kenyan celebrities who proudly embrace single motherhood

In modern society, being a single mother doesn't necessarily imply that the father is absent from the child's life; rather, it sometimes often involves co-parenting arrangements where both parents play active roles in the upbringing of their children.

Despite the challenges, these elegant celebrity single mothers have not only thrived in their careers but have also excelled in nurturing their children with grace and resilience.

Grace Msalame

Grace Msalame, a stunning media personality, is a mother of two adorable twin girls and one son. She proudly embraces single motherhood and co-parents with her baby daddy, Paul Ndichu.

Grace and the father of her twins separated in May 2010. While Paul has moved on and even had a wedding with another woman, Grace has never introduced any man to the public.

However, she has a son, Isaiah, whom she welcomed in October 2020.

Grace Msalame with her family (Son and daughters) Pulse Live Kenya

Pierra Makena

Kenya's top DJ Pierra Makena has made her mark in the entertainment industry over the years.

In July 2016, she became a first-time mother to a cute little girl. Pierra revealed that she is content raising her daughter on her own.

According to Pierra, the baby daddy left her when he was five months pregnant and has never been part of her daughter's life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lilian Muli

Lilian Muli is a top news anchor known for her elegance, even after becoming a mother of two children. She was previously married to Moses Kanene but divorced him due to allegations of cheating and physical abuse.

During their marriage, they had a son together. After the divorce, Lilian dated Jared Ombongi, the owner of Shabana FC, and they had another son.

While Lilian has one time called her ex-partners for not fulfilling their co-parenting responsibilities adequately, she is still co-parenting with both of them.

Pulse Live Kenya

Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri is known not only for her beauty but also for her friendly and down-to-earth personality.

She is a mother to a lovely daughter named Neema. Despite being a news anchor for Citizen TV, Victoria has kept her private life out of the public eye.

In August 2023, she shared the joyous news of her daughter starting university. However, Victoria has never mentioned anything about the father of her daughter.

Pulse Live Kenya

Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet, a former business news anchor at Citizen TV, is a loving mother to two beautiful daughters who resemble her.

However, she prefers to keep her children out of the public eye. Terryanne has openly shared that she enjoys co-parenting with both of her daughters' fathers.

Terryanne Chebet reveals why she has kept her dating life private over the years Pulse Live Kenya

Caroline Mutoko

Media personality Caroline Mutoko is a dedicated mother to two children—a son and a daughter.

Her daughter, Theodora Nduku, became a part of the family through adoption at the age of eight months on August 26, 2011.

Caroline prefers to keep information about her son private and undisclosed. She has never introduced any man to the public.

Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda Wairimu

Acclaimed Kenyan actress Brenda Wairimu has a daughter named Amor Njeri with rapper Juiani.

Although they ended their engagement, they have been smoothly co-parenting. Juliani has always praised Brenda for making the co-parenting process easier for him.

Meanwhile, Juliani has moved on and has another child with former Machakos first lady Lilian Ng'ang'a.

Actress Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

Joyce Gituro

Despite being a well-known media personality, Joyce Gituro gained attention when she discussed the reasons behind her troubled marriage and subsequent divorce in a previous interview.

Joyce Gituro was married to her first husband, Mr. Gituro, and they had three children together: two sons and a daughter.

According to her, issues in their marriage eventually led to their divorce. Since then, she has been taking care of her children and ensuring they receive the best education possible. Currently, Joyce Gituro is single and not in a rush to remarry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia

Having experienced two unsuccessful relationships, actress Jackie Matubia has embraced her role as a single mother with pride.

In an interview with Pulse Kenya, Matubia discussed single motherhood and the importance of challenging societal stigmas related to raising children alone.

Matubia separated from her first husband, Kennedy Njogu, who is also the father of her first daughter, Zari, in March 2019.

Afterward, Jackie dated fellow actor Blessing Lung'aho. The two welcomed a child, Zendaya, together in 2022, but they shortly parted ways due to reasons that remain unknown.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ann Kiguta

Media personality Anne Kiguta has faced challenges in her personal life. She was previously engaged to Michael Ngunyi, a marketing and advertising expert, but their relationship ended due to his infidelity.

Rumours circulated in the past, about Anne's involvement in a romantic relationship with Jomo Gecaga, President Uhuru's nephew and personal assistant.

While the specifics of their relationship are unclear, it is believed that Jomo Gecaga is the father of her twins—a boy and a girl. Anne Kiguta is a single mother of three children.

Pulse Live Kenya

Auntie Jemimah

Radio presenter and digital creator Auntie Jemimah reveals that she's not ready to settle down during a previous

She mentioned that she is currently co-parenting with the father of her daughter and emphasised that she is not yet prepared for marriage.

She highlighted the amicable nature of her relationship with her daughter's father, describing them as friends who prioritise their child's well-being.

Gukena FM Radio Presenter and Comedian Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga, a content creator, has fully embraced single motherhood. During an interview with Oga Obinna on January 15, she shared that, for now, relationships are not her priority. Instead, she is focused on personal growth and development.

Georgina parted ways with the father of her child, Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya, in 2023. Since then, she has chosen to prioritize her journey as a single mother and her advancement.

Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo, a former TV personality, crowned herself the president of single mothers in April 2023. She was previously married to renowned media personality, Dennis Okari.

Their marriage took place in 2015, but it ended in divorce just six months after their widely publicised wedding.

Despite their split, they share a child. Okari remarried in February 2019, while Betty has been involved with other partners but has not settled down with any of them.