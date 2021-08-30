Jalang'o talks salary and sources of wealth after being linked to Wash Wash cartels

Speaking on air with Kameme Goro, Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

"For the past 10 to 15 years I've never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I'm on holiday or its the weekend when I'm not working because I've always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well," the comedian started.

Jalang’o works at Radio Africa Group which is known to pay celebrities quite well, as evidenced in Shaffie Weru’s salary of Ksh 600,000 which was revealed in 2021.

He explained after landing his first well paying job at Kiss 100, he started his company Arena Media which does advertising and marketing.

"It's a below the line and above the line marketing firm where we sit down with a team of almost 20 people, employed pensionable and taxable," he said.

Currently, the comedian is a brand ambassador for a wide range of brands touching from finance, apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, and construction.

Jalang’o’s Instagram following of over 2 million followers also offers him the opportunity to monetise his huge following by posting advertisements for many different clients.

"As you speak today, I think I'm a brand ambassador to almost five top brands...a brand ambassador not influencer...for influencing I have a thousand and one... I'll tell you easily there's a time I drive in this town and I see a billboard literally every single place, those things pay," Jalang'o explained.

The radio presenter is on record revealing in a past interview that on a good month he earns as much as Ksh3 million for using his social media.

"To make it even crazier, per week I think I do like three to four events and club appearances and all which are paying which are paying very well.

"Jalang'o TV is a different hustle altogether racking up to almost 10 million views every single month and I literally put it out and say per week I must have four to five interviews," he said.

He explained that if he was in the wash wash business he wouldn't be breaking his back and working as hard as he does.

In the first three months after starting his YouTube channel, he had already racked up Ksh1.2 million in revenue from the platform.

With his current numbers at more than 400,000 subscribers and millions of views, the amount can only be higher.

A section of Kenyans were accusing the radio presenter of being involved in the wash wash business due to his wealth.

Jalang'o drives a Toyota V8, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes convertible, Mercedes V-Class and a Land Rover Discovery.