ADVERTISEMENT
God did it for me - TikTok sensation Lit Boy flaunts his first car

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI
Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI

Kenyan TikTok sensation and digital content creator Only Lit Boy has acquired his first car.

The dancer took to social media to celebrate the achievement, noting that it is a fulfilment of a dream he has had for years.

The TikTok sensation posted photos of himself posing next to his new ride and shared the plans he has for the sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI.

He explained that he hopes to own a fleet of cars and his present acquisition would be the first of many more to come even as he encouraged his 142k followers on Instagram.

"I wanted for so long to have a car business company and God did it for me! 06/04/2023 all love and praise.

My first unit is here, thank you @kushalsimzia, now you all can get car deals from me," wrote the content creator.

Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI
Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI

Fans congratulated him and wished him well with his plans with the youthful content creator using the opportunity to encourage his fans.

Asked if he had anything to tell his fans, the content creator noted that the car is an answered prayer.

"I only have one thing to say prayers work and God is real, never forget that forever forever," Lit Boy wrote.

The content creator became an internet sensation after videos of him singing and dancing on the streets went viral.

Donning his trademark headphones, Lit Boy was captured on the streets screaming lyrics of popular hit songs with crowds watching.

Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI
Kenyan TikTok sensation, dancer and digital content creator Only Lit Boy posing with his first car - a sleek silver-grey Volkswagen Golf TSI Pulse Live Kenya
Other videos show him pranking the public by snatching items from them before breaking into a dance.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
