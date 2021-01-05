Comedian Eric Omondi has left a section of his fans confused after walking down the aisle with BandBeca’s Carol as his Wife Material show comes to an end.

In a video, the two exchanged wedding vows in an event that was graced by his family members and a few of their close friends.

However, going through the comment section of the “Wedding” video, many people are still in disbelieve that the two are actually an item.

Eric Omondi and Carol at their wedding

Many were quick to dismiss the wedding, terming it as a mere publicity stunt aimed at capturing people’s attention and help the stars (Omondi and BandBeca) remain relevant.

Others pointed out that Omondi is out to give BandBeca a big push in their Music careers, as they are about to drop new songs.

“I married the LOVE of my life❤❤❤❤... Carol @bandbeca I promise to Love and Cherish you for the rest of our lives. I couldn't imagine doing this life with anyone else. And just like that NIGGA GONE. Thank you soo much @make_upbyrose for the beautiful make up on the bridegroom” wrote Eric Omondi.

On the other hand, Carol wrote “Guess what!!????!!! 👰👰👰

I'm officially married to the love of my life @ericomondi ♥️♥️♥️ Fairytales really do happen...You've come into my life and completely changed it for the better.I cant wait to spend the rest of my life being yours babe.From now on call me LE FIRST LADY 😜😎”.

An analysis of the wedding video, will tell you that Omondi and Carol are just taking Kenyans on a ride, as they are not married, it’s just acting.

You will also notice that the wedding was not even officiated by a clergyman and there was no signing of papers.

Again, the affair was well choreographed to include Shakilla’s drama, who supposedly argued that she should be the one getting married to Omondi.

Reactions

daniellamutanu “Pity anyone typing congratulations 😂😂😂😂 na akuna ata signing ya certificate kwa arusi lol”

ayoti_fanana “Yani it was that serious 🙌🏾🙌🏾”

arrow_fricana “Hii n scum 😳😳😳 mna act or umeolewa”

elle_elah “I still don't believe this stunt 🤣”

puritynmwende “Who else noticed there was no signing of the certificate”

dennis_amollo “This looks like acting”

bettmention “hii mchezo ya macomedian”

Video

lorine_danisha “Congrats Carol❤️all the best😍”

njerii97 “Wako wapi wazae wa eric hii ni utani😢😂😂😂😂”

willamochieng1988 “Congratulations, Siamini yani,umechukuwa ukaweka waah.God bless”

chepngeno85 “❤️❤️ congratulations Carol enjoy your marriage”

eddiebutita “Congratulations bro si amini umechukua ukaweka, Waaah sasa wewe sahau visa ya Italy kabisaaaaa”

davy_kingpin “Hii huwezi jua kaa ni comedy ama real😂😂”

ann_6581 “Kama vera Na akothee hawacomment congratulations hatuamini ‼️‼️”

l.a.w.r.e.n.c.e_k.e “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations bro. Hope nyi nao hamtaachana😂😂😂”