Rapper Brian Robert Ouko Omollo alias Khaligraph Jones and his wife Georgina Muteti are expecting baby number two.

Papa Jones went public with the news on Sunday, via a short video on his Insta-stories before sharing a photo where he is seen holding his wife’s bulging tummy.

“Omollo Has been OverWorking in Every Field, The OG has to be Respected, Rada Safi, The Lwanda Magere Legacy 🔥🔥” reads Papa Jones announcement.

Khaligraph Jones and Wife Georgina Muteti

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their Insta-family, many wishing them well as they look forward to the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The Tuma Kitu hit maker and wife welcomed their first born daughter named Amali Jones Omollo in June last year. At that time, Jones had maintained a low profile on his love life, and he first broke the news of his wife’s pregnancy in February, when he posted her video having an ultrasound.

Congratulatory messages

flaqo411 ‘Happy is a family guuuuuy🎶🎶🎵🎵Happy is a man who positively can do🎶🎵🎶All the things to make us.......”

bettymuteikyallo “Overworking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

kabiwajesus “Congratulations OG”

bienaimesol “Father of a great nation”

officialmasauti_ “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 KABISAA”

