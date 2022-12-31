Steve Ogolla gifts wife Cebbie Koks sleek ride after glamorous wedding [Video]

Cebbie who is Akothee’s younger sister was gifted a white Toyota Land Cruiser TX by the prominent city lawyer.

The elated bride took to social media to flaunt her gift, giving her fans a glimpse of the sleek ride that she will be cruising in.

A video shared by Cebbie on her social media pages shows the groom ushering his new wife into the car.

She accompanied the video with a caption that read: "Thank you papa. The gift came like this. Pearl white KDJ. Cebbie Koks Nyasego" .

The couple had their colourful invites only traditional wedding on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The event was graced by notable personalities who included National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei, Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o and High Court Judge David Majanja.

The couple shared photos of their big day with the lawyer captioning the with the words “Jewel”.

Cebbie on the other hand penned a message in which she thanked God for granting her wishes

"I'm a happy soul! I'm blessed! I'm contented! Nothing has ever been so so beautiful to my eyes like that! I thank God for granting me my wishes!" Koks wrote on her Facebook account.

