Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

2024 has been a tough year for many Kenyan celebrities and notable personalities who lost their loved ones.
Here is a list of 11 Kenyan celebrities who've lost their loved ones in 2024.
Recommended articles
Whether through tragic accidents or long-fought battles with illness, these public figures have had to navigate their grief under the spotlight, sharing their pain with a supportive yet curious public.
However, they have shown remarkable resilience in the face of personal tragedy.
Here is a list of Kenyan celebrities who've lost their loved ones in 2024
Nyaboke Moraa
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is one of the latest celebrities to lose a loved one.
In a span of just a few weeks, she lost two close family members. Her daughter Marrie passed away on July 28, just weeks after Nyaboke had buried her elder brother on June 16.
Marrie is set to be buried in Kadongo, Kisumu County, on August 10.
Mummie Francie
TikTok sensation Francisca Mbaye, also known as Mummie Francie, mourned the loss of her father, Vitalis Nyongesa Wafula, in July.
She posted photos and videos on social media, expressing how hard it is to lose a parent. Mummie Francie revealed that her father had been battling cancer.
Kathy Kiuna
Lady Bishop of Jubilee Christian Church, Kathy Kiuna, and her family faced sorrow after her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, passed away on July 9.
The late Allan, who had three children with Kathy, had been fighting multiple myeloma cancer for a long time. He was buried on July 17 in Thindigua, Kiambu County.
Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi and his family were plunged into mourning after his brother, Fred Omondi, died in a road accident on June 15.
A requiem mass was held at Chiromo Chapel on June 28, and his body was then transported from Nairobi to Kisumu and finally to their home in Sega, Siaya County, for burial on June 29.
Kareh B
Mugithi singer Kareh B suffered the loss of her son, Joseph Mwadulo, on April 1, 2024. Joseph was among the students from Chavakali High School involved in a bus accident at Mamboleo Junction in Kisumu County.
The 17-year-old died on the spot and was buried on April 12 in Kimangaru, Meru County.
Nicki Big Fish
Prankster Nicki Big Fish shared the sad news of his father's passing after being hospitalized for months.
His father was admitted to the hospital in late 2023, and despite updates and appeals for financial help, he passed away on February 3, 2024. The burial took place on February 17.
Ciru Muriuki
Media personality Angela Wanjiru Muriuki, known as Ciru Muriuki, was devastated by the death of her fiancé, actor Charles Ouda.
Charles passed away about six months after their engagement. The actor, who died at 38, was cremated on February 15 at the Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi County.
Pastor Kanyari
Controversial pastor Victor Kanyari mourned the tragic death of his sister, socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi.
The 24-year-old university graduate and Instagram model, who shortly lived in the U.S., was found murdered in a short-term rental in South B on January 3, 2024.
She had been strangled, and a deep cut on her thigh severed a vein. The accused, John Matara, was arrested and charged with her murder.
Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced the death of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki, on June 27.
Leah, who played a significant role as the matriarch of the Gachagua family, was buried on July 3.
Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti lost her elder sister, Monica Omari Dodo, in January.
Governor Ndeti shared that Monica, who was also known as Rukia, was laid to rest in Tanga, Tanzania, following her wishes and Islamic customs.
Omar Mwinyi
Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi’s family mourned the death of his wife, Rukiya Khatib Ali, in January.