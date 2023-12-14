The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Meghan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight.

Pardi and Meghan thee Stallion confirmed they were dating back in February 2021, then called things off in September 2023 [Pinterest]
Pardi and Meghan thee Stallion confirmed they were dating back in February 2021, then called things off in September 2023 [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

During Meghan's recent Instagram live session, she addressed Pardi's claims, accusing him of lying.

"If it wasn't you, why are you answering? why are you tryna make that shoe fit Cinderella? Y'all know how many Ni**as y'all say I f**k with. If it wasn't you 'getting your d**k sucked in the same place I was sleeping in', then why the hell are you dissing me? If you say I wasn't talking to you, then I wasn't talking to you. You just wanted to find a reason to bash me, it all just seems so strategic. If I'm not talking about you, why are you talking about me?" Meghan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after she released her newest song Cobra which trended because of a particular line that says, "Pulled up caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same place I'm sleeping." The line gained traction, causing social media users to speculate that she was talking about Pardi. As a result of this, social media users took to his Instagram comment sections, accusing him of being a cheater.

Following this, Pardi responded by releasing a diss track aimed at Meghan. Then more recently, he addressed the infamous line in an interview stating that the line really hurt his feelings.

"I'm not going to lie, I was absolutely hurt. I know you knew what it would do to me. I didn't think this person would choose to use me to sell a record and get clicks. Did I cheat? Yes, but did I cheat first? absolutely not," he said.

The couple dated for two years but ended their relationship in September 2023.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

Alex Chamwada's ex-security guard graduates as a journalist following in his footsteps

Ali Mukhwana speaks on threatening message he received after Rose Muhando saga

Ali Mukhwana speaks on threatening message he received after Rose Muhando saga

Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema

Miss Trudy goes after fans attacking her husband after month-long absence from YouTube

Miss Trudy goes after fans attacking her husband after month-long absence from YouTube

Oprah says access to weight-loss drugs are a gift and not something to be ridiculed for

Oprah says access to weight-loss drugs are a gift and not something to be ridiculed for

Akothee adopts 30 kindergarten children a week after her graduation

Akothee adopts 30 kindergarten children a week after her graduation

Davido set to headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden

Davido set to headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden

Hollywood mourns loss of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Andre Braugher after short illness

Hollywood mourns loss of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Andre Braugher after short illness

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South African Musician Bulelwa Mkutukana 'Zahara' passes away at 35

Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you din't know about late Zahara

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

Size 8

Size 8 finally answers to allegations of breaking Oga Obinna's marriage

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice