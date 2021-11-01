Mulamwah investment that rakes in over Sh100K per month

Speaking in an interview with Churchill Show, Mulamwa said that so far he has invested in 15 bodabodas in Trans Nzioia and is also expecting more soon.

“There are so many in Trans Nzoia but they are keeping the youth busy and away from crime.

“Right now I have 15 but I have ordered two more. I used to hang out with some friends who are unemployed and I decided to give them boda bodas so we can both help each other. In Kitale bodaboda earn about Sh300 per day.

Comedian Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

With 15 motorbikes this translates to around Sh4,500 per day or Sh135,000 per month.

With the money, Mulamwah is able to support his siblings’ school fees, his grandmother and other upcoming comedians.

The content creator and his girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie recently revealed the face of their daughter Keilah Oyando, a month after she was born.

“The queen herself , @keilah_oyando . Today allow me to browse with my bundle of joy .Words cant explain how exquisite she is . My life changed the moment you arrived. Your interests will always come first .Wishing you a long life of prosperity and success .Thanks @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . I love you all 💕. Baraka” wrote Mulamwah.

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Sonie also jot down a beautiful message to her daughter that reads;