Nick Ndeda confirms vasectomy claims after publicised break up

In a series of posts on Twitter, Nick said that Muthoni did not make him undergo the procedure after many Kenyans trolled him after their break up.

“One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion,” the post read.

Vasectomy is a minor surgery that men procure to bar them from siring children. In a past vlog on YouTube, the two revealed that they did not intend to have children.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nick said he made the decision at 17 year old and has never reconsidered, even confirming to his mother not to expect grandchildren from him.

According to Muthoni she knew from a young age she never wanted to have kids and she is done explaining herself to anyone.

Nick and Muthoni’s break up elicited very many reactions from Kenyans, making them the trending topics for the better part of Monday evening.

Many Kenyans claimed that Nick was hot over heels in love with Muthoni and had bent himself over backwards for her during their 7-year relationship.

The former Kiss 100 presenter also addressed claims that he was being manipulated by his ex-wife.

“There is a single video or thing that I did in the 7 years we were together that I did because I was forced to. Muthoni is a great woman and just because we aren't together now is no reason for the rude insensitive and dumb comments.

“Like we said, we were just letting you know. Whatever random mess you thin you know that’s on you,” he posted on Twitter.

Publicised break up

In a video released on a YouTube channel they used to jointly run, the two revealed that their shared goals were no longer tenable.

In the video, Nick acknowledged that he was a little bit lax in pursuing their shared goals and Muthoni was making most of the effort.

On her part, Muthoni said she intends to explore the dating pool because she got into the relationship at 23 and skipped that experience.

“After 7 years, this feels like the best decision for both of us. The plan is to grow and heal as individuals as we evaluate what we want moving forward,” a statement on their YouTube platform.

The two clarified that the channel would continue running under Muthoni as Nick focuses on his own projects.

“This decision was not made overnight. It has been three months of thinking and talking to professionals. There are also certain external factors that have contributed to the decision.