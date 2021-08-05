NTV’s Zainab Ismail & her Citizen TV hubby welcome their first Child (Photo)

The good news was divulged by Zainab who posted a photo holding tiny feet of her newborn, accompanied with a short and precise caption and a heart emoji.

“#Tinyfeet …A work of Art” wrote Zainab Ismail.

Zainab Ismail's post Pulse Live Kenya

Zainab Ismail’s safe delivery come weeks after the love birds (Zainab and Faizal) made it public that they were expecting their first child together.

On June 21, a thankful Zainab shared the news via her social media pages, accompanied with a photo capturing her bulging tummy.

“How do you describe something that's meant to be felt and cannot possibly be limited with explanations and definitions?

It's just simply beautiful” reads Zainab Ismail’s post

The celebrity couple celebrated their first marriage in April this year, with Zainab putting up a message that reads;

“Can't believe how fast this year has gone by...so many firsts too, and despite all the crazy stuff this is my little piece of happiness...To many more, human. #happyfirstanniversary?".

The Wedding

The love birds (Zainab Ismail and Ahmed Faizal) walked down the aisle on April 11, 2020 in a private affair that was graced by family members, colleagues in the media industry and close friends.

Mainstream media

Away from the family news, Zainab's entry into mainstream media started at Ebru TV. She worked for the station for two years until June 2018, when she exited to join NTV.

“Night after Night you have welcomed me into to your homes, for some of the biggest moments in our country. We have try to live upto to the honour of being there and am sincerely greatful for your trust, patience and your company. Today is the last day I will be presenting news to you on Ebru TV. My news director, my camera persons, My Editors, sound my news department team, and most important the Ebru Management for trusting me to deliver news to you. It has been a wonderful, fulfilling two years, Thank you for everything and see you soon,” said Zainab Ismail.

“It’s a wrap...To the next journey InshaAllah " added Zainab.

Ismail is a graduate of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC). She became popular after participating in KTN’s “The Presenter” competition season two.

During Zainab’s undergraduate diploma, she was attached at Iqra FM. Here, the remarkably talented presenter was recognized as one of the best in news presenting and reporting. Additionally, she got great recognition for her informative investigative pieces.