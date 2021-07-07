Reports of their breakup were triggered after Leto flew to Mombasa to celebrate his birthday without Winnie and deleted her photos from his Instagram.
Our tradition allows polygamy - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo after breakup with Baby Mama
Citizen TV senior reporter Stephen Letoo has parted ways with his baby mama Winnie Nadupoi.
He also wished his son a happy birthday without tagging her in the post saying “Son, you continue growing like a warrior at 2. The red and choking beads on your neck tell the story of Leyian Santino Letoo..an inspiring young pastoralist determined to spear the skies.
“As you turn 2 years my best friend, I pray that the almighty becomes your shield and defender. One more assignment to go Eyden..a lion awaits you..skin it alive because you are a warrior like your father...Happy Birthday Son.”
Sources privy to the situation told Pulse Live that the two were no longer an item, with Letoo posting a cryptic message on Twitter.
A local media website that spoke with the reporter also confirmed that July was indeed the heartbreak season, coming in the backdrop of Nick Ndeda and Muthoni’s bombshell.
“We parted ways amicably early this year. We are co-parenting and I take good care of my son and he is happy,” he said.
“Our African tradition allows polygamy. Let us all embrace it,” Letoo posted on Facebook after reports of the breakup started circulating.
The Citizen TV reporter introduced his baby mama to Kenyans for the first time in 2019 after the birth of their son.
“Babies are like little suns that, in a magical way, bring warmth, happiness and light into our lives…A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on..They are the bridge to heaven..God dropped us Baby Santino L'eyian L'etoo @santinoleyian as a special gift, I give him to the world, as a sign of Peace @winnienadupoi” wrote Stephen Letoo.
