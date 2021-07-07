Our tradition allows polygamy - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo after breakup with Baby Mama

He also wished his son a happy birthday without tagging her in the post saying “Son, you continue growing like a warrior at 2. The red and choking beads on your neck tell the story of Leyian Santino Letoo..an inspiring young pastoralist determined to spear the skies.

“As you turn 2 years my best friend, I pray that the almighty becomes your shield and defender. One more assignment to go Eyden..a lion awaits you..skin it alive because you are a warrior like your father...Happy Birthday Son.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Sources privy to the situation told Pulse Live that the two were no longer an item, with Letoo posting a cryptic message on Twitter.

A local media website that spoke with the reporter also confirmed that July was indeed the heartbreak season, coming in the backdrop of Nick Ndeda and Muthoni’s bombshell.

“We parted ways amicably early this year. We are co-parenting and I take good care of my son and he is happy,” he said.

“Our African tradition allows polygamy. Let us all embrace it,” Letoo posted on Facebook after reports of the breakup started circulating.

Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

The Citizen TV reporter introduced his baby mama to Kenyans for the first time in 2019 after the birth of their son.