Pulse is operative in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal, and the awards will take place in each of these markets, featuring various categories and platforms.

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Head of Marketing and Content Growth at Pulse said this about the awards “The African media landscape, like the rest of the world, is changing quickly. Digital media is the new mainstream, and as such, the role of influencers in driving this change cannot be over emphasized. Our initiative is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities in each of our markets, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.”

The Pulse Influencer Awards kicked off with around of open nominations from the community, after which the list of nominated influencers were screened by the Jury. The jury have already selected 10 nominees based on the criteria for each category. These nominees will then proceed through two rounds of voting, before the final award ceremony which will announce winners from 22 different categories on the 9th of October 2021.

Some notable categories include Fashion, Media, Music, Photography, Acting, Travel and Lifestyle & Dance among others.

The first phase of voting begins on 20th September 2021.

In Kenya, the Jury for the Pulse Influencer Awards is made up of the following;

Betty Mutei Kyallo - an award-winning Media Personality, entrepreneur, the C.E.O and Founder of Flair by Betty and AfterShave by Flair.

Muthoni Maingi - an award-winning Global Digital Strategist, and currently the Head of Digital Strategy at Oxfam International.

Roy Njuguna - who heads up partnerships for Showmax in East Africa.

Kamarichi Mbarani - Founder and CEO at MEDIOS; a business that has since 2017 managed Online Content Creators (influencers), groomed them and connected them to brands.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy - leads Facebook’s Strategic Media Partnerships across Sub-Saharan Africa. She is passionate about great storytelling, empowering African media and amplifying Africa’s voice in the world.

Brian Mbunde - a Social Media Influencer, best known for his comical content and very opinionated commentary on various issues in Kenya. He won the Top Twitter Personality Award in 2015.

Joanne Williamson - an international media professional currently based in Johannesburg, South Africa. She supports News and Entertainment publishers across Africa with their business strategies on both Facebook and Instagram.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries. The title sponsor for this maiden edition is Showmax, along with other category sponsors like Safaricom.

Interested brands can get in touch with Pulse offices across the continent or by email to kanyinsola@pulse.ng and david.kiarie@pulse.co.ke

