It’s nearly impossible to listen to all the songs that are released by artistes every month, but a good hit will always capture the attention of many.

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important. Pulselive.co.ke has compiled a list of all the songs that took Netizens by storm across East Africa.

Let’s Roll

Waah- Diamond Platnumz ft Koffi Olomide

WCB President Diamond Platnumz and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide teamed up to drop one of the biggest tune for the year 2020.

The song “WAAAH” set a new record in the Entertainment Industry after clocking over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube.

The Waaah video was also able to garner over 20 million views within 2 weeks.

Jeje- Diampond Platnumz

On February 25th, Chibu Dangote released another hit dubbed Jeje. The song Jeje has so far accumulated over 40 million views on YouTube.

Utawezana- Femi One ft Mejja

On April 1st, rapper Femi One linked up with Mejja for their major collabo called Utawezana. The song has so far garnered over 10 million views in 8 months, becoming one of the very successful Kenyan songs.

Dusuma- Otile Brown ft Meddy

Just In Love Music CEO, Otile Brown teamed up with Rwandese Meddy to drop a banger #Dusuma, that became an instant hit in East Africa and the rest of the continent.

The song was released on June 17 and has over 18 million views.

Wangu- Nadia Mukami ft Sanaipei Tande

Songstress Nadia Mukami linked up with Sanaipei Tande for their hit song #Wangu back on October 19, 2020.

The video to the song has 0ver 5.1 million vies on YouTube

Suzanna- Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol’s hit song Suzanna premiered on YouTube on February 7th 2020 as the first single off their Album Midnight Train.

Aiyana- Otile Brown ft Sanaipei Tande

Number One- Rayvanny ft Zuchu

Released on November 26, 2020. Over 8 million views on YouTube.

Teamo- Rayvanny Ft Messias Maricoa

Over 21 million views, dropped on February 10, 2020.

Daktari- Ethic Entertainment

Over 3 million views, Premiered Feb 14, 2020.

Fall –Mbosso

Released on November 21, 2020, with over 3.6 million views.

Wanani Remix- Bahati, Odi wa Muranga, Ssaru, Benzema, Petra and Mejja

Over 5.1 million views, Premiered Jul 3, 2020

Sina Nyota- Mbosso

Over 6 million views on YouTube. Released on September 4th, 2020.

Miss Buza- Rayvanny ft Dulla Makabila

Over 6.9 million views, released March 26, 2020

Yes Bana- Khaligraph Jones

Liar- Msauti ft Tanasha

Over 2.5 million views

Burudani- Masauti

Premiered Sep 11, 2020, over 282K views.

Dondoka- Ethic Entertainment

Over 1.1 million views, Premiered August 20, 2020.

Jeshi - Harmonize

Over 5.4 Million views. Premiered August 11, 2020.

One Night Stand Ibraah ft. Harmonize

Over 10 million views, Premiered May 12, 2020.

Litawachoma – Zuchu ft Diamond Platnumz

Over 10 million views, released on Sep 28, 2020.

Cheche- Zuchu ft Diamond Platnumz

Over 13 million views on YouTube, dropped on September 15, 2020.

Wana- Zuchu

Premiered April 9, 2020 with over 9.6 million views.

Mastingo- Chris Kaiga ft Kahush

Over 2 million views, released on July 24th, 2020.

Pandemik - Benzema x Nellythegoon x Dmore

Over 1.8 Million views dropped on April 14, 2020.

Hao – Khaligraph Jones ft Masauti

Over 3.7 million views, uploaded on April 22, 2020.

Glory- Nyashinski

Over 626K Views, Premiered Apr 8, 2020.

Hapo Tu- Nyashinski ft Chris Kaiga

Released on December 11, 2020. Over 1.6million views on YouTube.

KIDUNGI- Mbogi Genje

Over 2.1 million views, Premiered Dec 25, 2019.

Wamocho- Mbogi Genje X Richy Haniel Ft. Mejja

Over 1.3 views, Premiered Sep 15, 2020.

Lewa - Parroty X Kabagazi X OneBoy X Mejja

Released on October 22, 2020 with over 3 million views.

Nimerudi Tena (FREESTYLE)- Ssaru

Over 458k views- Dropped on August 12, 2020.

Watoto na Pombe – Otile Brown ft Mejja & Magix Enga

Over 5.1 million views on YouTube. Released on June 3oth, 2020.

Kamati ya roho chafu- Willy Paul ft Bien

Uploaded on YouTube on July 25th, 2020- Over 1.8 million views.

Cheza kama wewe Remix- Trio Mio ft Mejja x Exray x Nellythegoon

Premiered on November 22, 2020- Over 1.4 million views

Tweyagale- Eddy Kenzo

Released on February 4th, 2020, Over 7.1 views on YouTube.

Nakyuka- Sheebah

Premiered on May 26, over 2.6 million views in YouTube.

Kalale- Willis Raburu X Rekles, Ssaru, Mejja and Breeder

Dropped on August 28, 2020 with over 5.1 million views on YouTube

Nikubaya- Breeder ft Khaligraph Jones

Released on June 11, 2020 with over 900K views on YouTube.

Ekyama- Rema Namakula

Premiered Sep 3, 2020- Over 1 million views

Sidonyo - Boondocks Gang

Over 1.4 million views, Premiered Feb 28, 2020.

HAINISHTUI!!! - BOONDOCKS GANG X KANSOUL

Over 746K views, Premiered Aug 31, 2020.

Kwata Essimu - FreeBoy & Winnie Nwagi

Dropped on June 13, 2020, over 1.8 million views.

MAKE UP - Benzema X Nellythegoon X Dmore

818K views premiered March 20, 2020.

Wakadinali -"XXXL"

Over 303K views, Premiered Oct 12, 2020.