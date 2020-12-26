A long list of celebrities were blessed with newborns in 2020.

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka, Media Personality Grace Msalame, and singer Ruth Matete feature on our long list of celebrities who welcomed new born into their families.

Here is the Full List

Grace Msalame

Grace Msalame

Media personality Grace Msalame announced the birth of her son, and third child on October 14th, 2020.

The mother of three shared a picture of flowers saying that October 14th will forever be marked in her heart.

She went on to reveal the new baby’s name (Isaiah) in a hashtag, as she thanked God for the bundle of joy.

“To beautiful new beginnings💐14th October forever etched in my heart💙 #BabyIsaiah👶🏽 #GloryToGod🙏🏾,” wrote Grace Msalame.

Corazon Kwamboka

Corazon Kwamboka with her son Tayairi

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frankie Just GymIt welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family in August.

Frankie made the news of Ms Kwamboka’s safe delivery via an 11-minutes video disclosing that they had named their new born “Taiyari”, which means our love in Spanish.

In the video, Frankie revealed that Corazon delivered the new born through caesarean section (C-section). Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.

Lady Mandy

Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers and wife Lady Mandy

Boy Band, Sauti Sol’s guitarist Polycarp Otieno popularly known as Fancy Fingers and his wife Amanda aka Lady Mandy welcomed their first child back in October 2020.

The news of the coming of their first child was announced by Fancy Fingers, who shared a picture of his wife’s legs and the baby’s legs.

Ruth Matete

Gospel singer Ruth Matete

Gospel singer Ruth Matete was the newest celebrity Mum in town back in October after welcoming a bouncing baby girl named Reyna Toluwa.

She delivered baby Toluwa on October 19th 2020 through Cesarean Section (CS), at a time her due date had been estimated to be in mid or end of November.

Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye died at a time the songstress had already conceived months into their wedding. She lost her husband in April 2020, following a domestic home accident that left him with burn injuries that he later succumbed to.

Queen Darleen

Queen Darleen wither her Husband and their Child.

Diamond Platnumz's sister Queen Darleen and her hubby Isihak Mtoro welcomed a new born named Balqis Isihaka on October 10th, 2020.

"Alhamdulillah 10.10.20 Baby girl. Thanks Allah @balqis.isihaka” wrote Queen Darleen.

Georgina Muteti

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and Wife Georgina welcome Baby Number Two

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and his wife Georgina Muteti welcomed baby number two into their family in October 2020.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muteti mentioned that she gave birth to her second born through normal delivery, despite having an emergency Cesarean Section (CS) for her first born, baby Amali.

Wanjiru Karumba

KTN's DJ Krowbar and wife Wanjiru Karumba

Kenyan Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba were blessed with a bouncing baby boy in February.

The KTN presenter shared the news of his wife’s safe delivery via his social media pages, stating that God has been so faithful to his family.

The couple named their third born child as Imani Karumba.

“Imani Karumba... “🎵🎶Baba umejua kunifurahisha, 🎵🎶”. Your nephew is here...” shared DJ Krowber.

Christine Tenderess

Dr. Ofweneke and his Wife

Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke and his wife Christine Tenderess

welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande in January.

A thankful Dr. Ofweneke shared the good news via his Instagram, promising to do everything within his capacity to provide for his daughter and ensure she is accorded a decent life.

Nenoh Ndiema

KTN’s Anthony Ndiema & wife welcome baby number 4 (Photo)

Radio Maisha and KTN Presenter Anthony Ndiema and his wife Nenoh Ndiema welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

Taking to Instagram, Ndiema revealed that he is happy to welcome baby number 4 into his family.

The couple have named their bundle of joy; Eliana Nelel Ndiema. The name Eliana means God Has Answered and is of Hebrew origin.

“God is so good. It’s with lots of joy that we welcome our 4th born baby, Eliana Nelel Ndiema😊

Psalms 127:5 Glory to God🙌🏾” shared Anthony Ndiema.

Karen Nyamu

Politician Karen Nyamu

City Politician and Director Nairobi Water & Sewarage Karen Nyamu have birth to a bouncing baby boy named Sam Jnr on December 5, 2020.

“And its goodnight from sam jr and mom” shared Karen Nyamu.

Sharon Momanyi

Sharon Momanyi takes over the internet with exquisite baby bump shoot

Award-Winning Journalist cum KTN News Anchor Sharon Momanyi and her hubby are among celebrities who were blessed with a new born this year.

In December, Ms Momanyi for the first time shared a picture of her child with her Instagram family. However, despite sharing the photo on the gram, the new mother did not disclose her baby’s face or gender.

The Journalist went public with her pregnancy as she graced the KTN News screens in August, for the KTN Prime Time news.

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” said Sharon Momanyi.

Saumu Mbuvi

Saumu Mbuvi with her Hubby and daughter

Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi and her boyfriend Senator Anwar Loitiptip were blessed with a beautiful baby girl in March.

Ms Saumu took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers saying that she was grateful for her bundle of joy who also shares a birthday with her firstborn daughter.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my first born's birthday as well as women’s day. I am more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life" read her post.

Lola Hannigan

TV Girl Lola Hannigan

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Nephew cum personal secretary Jomo Gecaga and Media Personality Lola Hannigan welcomed a new born into their family on April 3, 2020.

The news about Lola giving birth was shared on Instagram by her mum, Irene Hannigan.

“Twinkle, twinkle, I’m officially a grandma for the 2nd time. @lolahannigan. A mum is like wearing the most precious jewel around your neck and arms. You’ll be her first role model. Her best friend. Your forever love,” reads the post.

The Former TV girl and Fashionista also celebrated this year’s mother’s days with exquisite photos of her baby bump weeks after giving Birth.

For a very long time now, Ms Hannigan had been rumoured to be dating Jomo Gecaga and in June they confirmed they were an item.