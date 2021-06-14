RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi Hospilalized (Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Quick Recovery

Gidi Gidi in hospital
Gidi Gidi in hospital Gidi Gidi in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Veteran Radio presenter Gidi Gidi has been admitted in hospital.

Recommended articles

On Monday, the Radio Jambo breakfast host shared a photo while in a hospital bed but did not disclose what he is ailing from.

“One day you are smiling next day you are in hospital.....this life 🤔” shared Gidi Gidi.

His co-host Jacob Ghost Mule was among the first people to wish Gidi a quick recovery.

ghost_mulee “Pole my Boss wishing you a quick recovery”.

alex_mwakideu “Pole Kiongozi. Quick recovery 🙏”

chriskirwa “Boss pole 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

mcatricky “Quick recovery kiongos”

terrymuikamba “Oh no! Get well ❤️”

thee_model_jill “Woooiii..get well soon Giddy...🙏”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke