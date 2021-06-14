Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi Hospilalized (Photo)

Veteran Radio presenter Gidi Gidi has been admitted in hospital.
On Monday, the Radio Jambo breakfast host shared a photo while in a hospital bed but did not disclose what he is ailing from.
“One day you are smiling next day you are in hospital.....this life 🤔” shared Gidi Gidi.
His co-host Jacob Ghost Mule was among the first people to wish Gidi a quick recovery.
ghost_mulee “Pole my Boss wishing you a quick recovery”.
alex_mwakideu “Pole Kiongozi. Quick recovery 🙏”
chriskirwa “Boss pole 🙏🙏🙏🙏”
mcatricky “Quick recovery kiongos”
terrymuikamba “Oh no! Get well ❤️”
thee_model_jill “Woooiii..get well soon Giddy...🙏”
