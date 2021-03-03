Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led Kenyans in Mourning Legendary Reggae Artiste Neville O'Riley Livingston alias Bunny Wailer, who passed on at the age of 73.

In a tweet, the ODM Party leader wrote;

“The world has lost a LEGEND in Bunny Wailer. Born Neville Livingston, he was the last surviving member of The Wailers that was formed in 1963 and shot to global acclaim. My condolences to his family, friends and all reggae fans worldwide! Fare thee well Maestro!” reads Raila Odinga’s tweet.

Bunny Wailer’s death

Wailer’s death was confirmed by his manager Maxine Stowe, who did not state a cause.

Bunny Wailer was the only surviving member of The Wailers, a reggae group that was formed in 1963. The Wailers was a Jamaican trio that helped establish and popularize reggae music and its other founders were Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Together, they achieved international fame with reggae classics like Simmer Down and Stir It Up, before Wailer left to go solo in 1974.

He went on to win three Grammys and was given Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.

Reggae Artiste Bunny Wailer

Other Kenyans also joined the world in mourning the departed reggae Maestro.

Millicent Omanga

“Reggae maestro Bunny Wailer has rested. Fare the well legend. You were a great gift to the world. Your legacy lives forever”

Talia Oyando

“Damn Jah B ~ Thank You For The Music @bunnywailerarchives Reat Peacefully Inna Zion. My love to you and the family @asadenaki 💔💛💚”

Wyre

“Rest well legend. 🙏🏾 #BunnyWailer”

Rapcha

“This has really broken my heart

Bunny Wailer .... The longest standing soldier in Jah Army Bob Marley was blessed with riches Peter Tosh was blessed with a heart of steel Bunny Wailer was blessed with life Rest In Paradise Rasta, we are going to stay with reggae music”Martin Burney

@martin_burney “Rest in power Bunny Wailer. The last of the Wailers”