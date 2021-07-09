Stephen Letoo's baby mama claps back at fan who probed his whereabouts

Nadupoi posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram and one of her followers touched a raw nerve.

“🔥🔥🔥 but ako wapi Letoo?” the fan asked, prompting Winnie to respond “mtafute kwa page yake”.

She has been in the spotlight over her break up with the Citizen TV senior reporter which Kenyans only learned about on Wednesday July 7.

Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

However, Leto had clarified that the two parted ways early in 2021 and agreed to co-parent in raising their child.

Sources privy to the situation told Pulse Live that the two were no longer an item, with Letoo posting a cryptic message on Facebook.

July has indeed kicked in as a heartbreak season, coming in the backdrop of Nick Ndeda and Muthoni’s bombshell.

“Our African tradition allows polygamy. Let us all embrace it,” Letoo posted on Facebook after reports of the breakup started circulating

The Citizen TV reporter introduced his baby mama to Kenyans for the first time in 2019 after the birth of their son.