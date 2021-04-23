Teacher Wanjiku gushes over daughter as she turns 18 (Photo)

In an Instagram post, Teacher Wanjiku disclosed that she got her baby girl when she was only 19 years.

“Oh my goodness my daughter Turns 18years today🙆‍♀️ i am overwhelmed, overjoyed, it is has been an an amazing journey of laughter, tears, up and lows, I am so greatful to God for keeping us. I got pregnant when i was 19! Now that is a story that i will tell you! Happy Birthday Nicole, we love you so much as you enter another chapter in your life we are still here to hold your hand❤️❤️❤️” reads Teacher Wanjiku’s message to Daughter.

Teacher Wanjiku gushes over her daughter as she turns 18 years’ old Pulse Live Kenya

Teacher Wanjiku got married to Churchill show Creative Director Victor Ber back in 2014 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church located along University way in Nairobi.

Together they have two daughters Nicole and Zuri. She (Ms Wanjiku) is also the step-mum to an 11-year-old son, Africa, from Victor’s previous marriage.

yycomedian “ako wapi nimpeleke kuchukua ID...niko na connections hatapanga line”

mwalimchurchill “Congratulations are in order for being such a great mum.Kazi ni kulea.👏👏👏👍”

