The war is against poverty not me- Willy Paul lashes out at Mr. Seed again

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Pozze opted to remind Mr. Seed of all the times he has supported him; from his Huruma concert to his Ruracio.

“Seed my brother kumbuka mema ya mtu kabla mabaya. Wewe ni ndugu yangu ulisema sijawai kusaidia anyone.. Kumbuka I came to ur event pale Huruma free na sio hio tu. Ata kwa ruracio yako nika changa and I was even present” said Willy Paul in part.

He also walked Seed down the memory lane to the days he was still a nobody in the music industry, saying they used to laugh at him.

“Remember zile siku I was a nobody na wewe na wasanii Wame make it mlikuwa mnani chekelea and making fun of me??.. Sai that God has made a way for me na ndio wewe na wenzako mnaona ubaya wangu?? Hii chuki yote ni ya nini? Is there something ur not telling me? Ndio song nime share tena. Keep up the good work but tukue tu na heart poa Coz hatujui ya kesho .✌

Big up @OfficialMasauti kwa kuongeza uzito kwa hii song” shared Willy Paul.

Willy’s statement come days after Seed said that Pozze doesn’t support his fellow musicians.

“I did not bother inviting him to my album launch because I was sure he could have not showed up. Even if I would have sent him an invitation, Willy Paul would still not have turned up. Willy Paul never supports anyone. Ask artistes out here, he is full of himself and only focuses on his personal projects,” Mr. Seed noted.

Seed was quick to affirm that he has no personal differences with the controversial musician, and was just stating facts.

“I don’t have anything personal against him. I am just stating facts, plus I have never been at loggerheads with him. It is just a fact that he never comes through for anyone,” he added.

However, in a separate video, the Saldido Boss also expressed displeasure in the manner which he is always attacked by Netizens with unending accusations.