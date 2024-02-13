Baba Talisha in tears after learning his daughter may lose vision in one eye

The emotional disclosure has left him grappling with profound sorrow and regret, reflecting on a tragic accident that changed their lives forever.

The heart-wrenching revelation

With tears in his eyes, Baba Talisha took to his social media platforms to share the heartbreaking news that his daughter, Talisha, might only see with one eye.

The devastating revelation came as a blow to him, adding sorrow to their already tumultuous journey.

"Today, I am so heartbroken," expressed Baba Talisha. "I just found out that my daughter could only see me with one eye. One of her brain nerves for sight was tampered with. I just did not expect that... It's painful walking with her, knowing my little girl..." he wrote.

The tragic accident of 2020

The tragedy struck in August 2020 when Baba Talisha, then a 4th-year student, ventured out for a photo shoot assignment.

Accompanied by his family, including his wife and daughter, they embarked on what would become a fateful journey.

On their way back home from a successful photo shoot, the unthinkable happened. Baba Talisha, behind the wheel, collided with stationary vehicles, plunging the family into a state of shock and devastation.

Amid the chaos, Baba Talisha's 22-year-old wife tragically lost her life in the accident. Her passing left a void that could never be filled, and she was laid to rest a week later at her ancestral home in Busia.

Meanwhile, Baby Talisha suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The couple's daughter was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), she was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and placed on life support for over 20 days.

The aftermath of the accident brought a myriad of challenges for Baby Talisha. Sustaining a brain injury, she lost her memory and had to relearn basic skills such as talking, eating, and walking. Every milestone she had previously achieved was erased, and she was forced to start anew.

For Baba Talisha, the journey has been marked by regret and sorrow. The accident not only claimed the life of his beloved wife but also altered the course of his daughter's life forever.

The burden of guilt and unanswered questions linger as he navigates the complexities of parenthood and caregiving.

Finding strength in content creation

Despite the trials and tribulations, Baba Talisha and his daughter have found solace in creating content together.