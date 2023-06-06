Waihiga Mwaura writes history at BBC Africa

The show, Focus on Africa, will be presented from for the first time, alongside Dira Ya Dunia presented by Ronclife Oditt.

“For the first time ever, Focus on Africa TV will be presented from Africa – Kenya, Nairobi. This is a statement of the BBC's commitment to getting closer to audiences and investing in journalism on the continent. Production teams will be based in Nairobi and London," BBC said in a station.

The two shows will build on the use of digital storytelling methods in the programmes, including the introduction of explainers, to help break down complex news topics with in-depth analysis, context and insight.

Waihiga Mwaura at BBC studio Pulse Live Kenya

“Bringing the program closer to the 1.3 billion people that make up the African continent for me is very exciting because it means we can do a lot of things differently by just being able to be closer to them,” he said.

The premier coincided with Waihiga’s birthday, which he celebrated with guests invited to the launch.

Coincidence

In what shaped to be a surprising coincidence, Waihiga’s show was launched just a day before his birthday and on the anniversary of his father-in-law’s death.

After hosting the live show, the news anchor joined BBC staff and guests to celebrate the achievement as they wished him a happy birthday.

Waihiga, who was also accompanied by his wife Joyce Omondi expressed how grateful he was at being part of writing history at BBC, being the first presenter of the revamped show in Nairobi.

News anchor Waihiga Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier Joyce revealed that months before landing the job, the couple had visited BBC’s office in London, UK to greet friends, unaware that Waihiga would be joining them soon.

“We didn't realize it then, but it's like retaining the photo was prophetic. We had no idea then that God had something great in store.

“Fast forward to today, June 5. Two years ago on this very day, my Daddy rested and went to be the Lord. God in His mercy has given us something to celebrate today,” she shared.

Focus on Africa podcast

BBC also launched the new Focus on Africa podcast presented by Audrey Brown and Richard Kagoe.

The podcast will continue to diversify the range of opinions coming out of Africa, and offering more context behind African news and current affairs.

