The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Charles Ouma

"Happy belated birthday, my former buddy Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you"- Mike Sonko

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru
Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko marked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s birthday in style, spending Sh1,029,000 to purchase whiskey which he gifted the former president.

Recommended articles

Sonko arrived in style to purchase the gift in a long motorcade of luxurious vehicles.

In the convoy were a Mercedes Benza, a Sierra 1500 Pickup Truck, and two Lexus 570.

In the company of his aides, the politician made his way to a popular liquor shop along Kiambu Road to gift Uhuru on his 62nd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He bought six brands of whiskey, with a bottle for one of the brands going for Sh221,000 according to a video shared by the flamboyant politician.

Sonko wished Uhuru a happy birthday, singing a birthday song for the retired president as his aides carted the purchase to the counter where the cashier scanned them.

The politician cleared the bill, totaling Sh1,029,000 and the gift was loaded onto his Sierra 1500 Pickup Truck by the aides.

In another post on his socials, Sonko celebrated Uhuru with a message that read:

"Happy belated birthday, my former buddy Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43. "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I celebrate the former President H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May the Good Lord give him good health and a long life as he celebrates his 62nd birthday". Sonko wrote.

Reconciliatory tone

The politician who fell out with the retired president in the final days of his reign as Nairobi Governor struck a reconciliatory tone, asking for forgiveness.

"Happy birthday, my brother, and may your additional year bring you happiness. May God forgive me for the insults, unkind words, and anything I have said to provoke you in revenge. I have also forgiven you for all the wrongdoings and persecution. May you live long. God bless you and your family," Sonko prayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

The former governor was impeached two years into his term.

At the time, Sonko placed the blame squarely at Uhuru’s doorstep with their relationship descending to a new low.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

#UhondoMtaani: Bernice reveals ties with Samidoh, Cebbie Koks clears divorce rumours & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Bernice reveals ties with Samidoh, Cebbie Koks clears divorce rumours & other stories

Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Mixed reaction as 'Machachari' actor Stella goes topless to raise breast cancer awareness

Mixed reaction as 'Machachari' actor Stella goes topless to raise breast cancer awareness

Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Media queen Joyce Gituro reveals the red flags she assumed & why her marriage failed

Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Women: 10 things men do to hurt you intentionally

Women: 10 things men do to hurt you intentionally

Jaguar - Sometimes I regret choosing politics over music

Jaguar - Sometimes I regret choosing politics over music

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni

Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi

Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks dispels divorce rumours with sweet message to hubby Steve Ogolla