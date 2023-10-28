Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Sonko arrived in style to purchase the gift in a long motorcade of luxurious vehicles.

In the convoy were a Mercedes Benza, a Sierra 1500 Pickup Truck, and two Lexus 570.

In the company of his aides, the politician made his way to a popular liquor shop along Kiambu Road to gift Uhuru on his 62nd birthday.

He bought six brands of whiskey, with a bottle for one of the brands going for Sh221,000 according to a video shared by the flamboyant politician.

Sonko wished Uhuru a happy birthday, singing a birthday song for the retired president as his aides carted the purchase to the counter where the cashier scanned them.

The politician cleared the bill, totaling Sh1,029,000 and the gift was loaded onto his Sierra 1500 Pickup Truck by the aides.

In another post on his socials, Sonko celebrated Uhuru with a message that read:

"Happy belated birthday, my former buddy Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43. "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

"I celebrate the former President H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May the Good Lord give him good health and a long life as he celebrates his 62nd birthday". Sonko wrote.

Reconciliatory tone

The politician who fell out with the retired president in the final days of his reign as Nairobi Governor struck a reconciliatory tone, asking for forgiveness.

"Happy birthday, my brother, and may your additional year bring you happiness. May God forgive me for the insults, unkind words, and anything I have said to provoke you in revenge. I have also forgiven you for all the wrongdoings and persecution. May you live long. God bless you and your family," Sonko prayed.

The former governor was impeached two years into his term.