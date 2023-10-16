The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even though he's been trending, he is responding by letting us know that he is unbothered.

Will Smith restricted his comment section on Instagram [Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]
Will Smith restricted his comment section on Instagram [Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]

Recommended articles

Smith took to his Instagram on Sunday, October 15, 2023, with a clip of himself resting below deck in a boat.

He captioned the post "Notifications off," and restricted comments on it so much so that only a few comments were available on that post, including Pinkett-Smith's laughing emojis comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor has been trending for days since his estranged wife began her book tour on Wednesday, October 11. Pinkett-Smith revealed that she and Smith had been separated for the past seven years, a fact that was unknown to many.

She also disclosed that she thought Smith slapping his friend Chris Rock for disrespecting her at the Oscars "was a skit."

In a separate interview, the actress noted she was surprised Smith called her his wife while defending her at the awards ceremony because they had stopped calling each other "husband or wife" after the separation.

During her interviews, she also debunked previous rumours stating that Will was homosexual.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of her media rounds, old clips from her talk show, The Red Table Talk, resurfaced. These clips included the bombshell episode from 2020 where she revealed she was in an entanglement with her son's friend and popular singer, August Alsina. During this episode, Smith, who was her guest, was visibly affected by the confession.

Another resurfaced clip was from when Pinkett-Smith noted she didn't want to get married back in 1997 when the couple tied the knot at the Cloisters Castle in Baltimore, Maryland. During that episode, she recounted how awful she felt on their wedding day after her mother forced her to get married because she was pregnant.

Due to her media rounds and confessions, many clamoured for an official divorce for the two under the hashtag #FreeWill, however Smith seems unbothered.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lady Bee helplessly watches as 5-year Athi River investment crumbles in minutes [Video]

Lady Bee helplessly watches as 5-year Athi River investment crumbles in minutes [Video]

Watch: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

Watch: Eve Mungai's dream home for parents gradually coming to reality

Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Mother-in-law actor Ninja unveils musical talent with wife as video vixen

Mother-in-law actor Ninja unveils musical talent with wife as video vixen

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Only money holds right to make me regret - Zari's message days after private wedding

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail