The list on Nominees for the 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is out and a good number of Kenyan musicians are set to battle for the top award with other stars across the globe.
Rapper Khaligraph Jones has been nominated in the Best Hip Hop artist category, where he will be competing with the likes of; Ycee, R2Bees, Casper Nyovest, Ami Yarewolo, KiffNo Beat, Feffe Bussi, Elgrande Toto, Sho Madjozi and Medikal.
Boy Band Sauti Sol have been named in the Hottest Group category alongside Navy Kenzo, Best Life, Weusi, B2C, Toofan, R2Bees, Calema, Dope Nation and Mobbers.
Singer Masauti will be flexing his muscle with WCB’s newest signee Zuchu in the Best New Artist category alongside Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Olakira, Mickel. Ykee Benda, Chetekela, Laycon, and Ojary Wright.
Other Kenyans on the list include, Comedian Eric Omondi and Euenice Mammito (Best African Comedian), Willis Raburu and Amina Abdi Rabar (Best Radio/TV host), DJ Moh (Best DJ), Edgar Obare (Blogger of the year), Nadia Mukami and Tanasha Donna (Best Female Artist East Africa).
The Gala for the 2020 AEAUSA will go down on 12th December at Jim Wise Theater, Kupfrian Hall, NJIT100 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey.
Best Male Artist
Diamond Platnumz
Wizkid
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Davido
Burna Boy
Mohamed Abbas
Fally Ipupa
Eddy Kenzo
Jahllano
Best Female Artist
Nandy
Sho Madjozi
Kenza Mosli
Shas ha
Zahara
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Rema Namakula
Sheebah Karungi
Best Male Artist East/South/North Africa
Rayvanny
Diamond Platnumz
Harmonize
The Ben
Alikiba
Eddy Kenzo
Teddy Afro
Jah Prayzah
Bruce Melodie
Elgrande Toto
Best African Comedian
Eric Omondi
Mammmito Eunice
Bovi
Eddie Kadi
Patrick Salvado
Daliso Chaponda
Loyiso Gola
Anne Kansiime
Gilmario Vemba
Calado Show
Best Music Video
Diamond Platnumz- Jeje
Burna Boy- Anybody
Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo- Shekere
Harmonize ft Diamon and Burna Boy- Kainama
Kenza Morsli- Kanet Bayna
Perola- 1M
Stoneybwoy ft Teni- Ololo
Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft Allan Toniks - Sunday
Entertainer of the Year
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Innoss’B
Diamond Platnumz
Eddy Kenzo
Rayvanny
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Harmonize
Jah Prayazah