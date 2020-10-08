The list on Nominees for the 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is out and a good number of Kenyan musicians are set to battle for the top award with other stars across the globe.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has been nominated in the Best Hip Hop artist category, where he will be competing with the likes of; Ycee, R2Bees, Casper Nyovest, Ami Yarewolo, KiffNo Beat, Feffe Bussi, Elgrande Toto, Sho Madjozi and Medikal.

Boy Band Sauti Sol have been named in the Hottest Group category alongside Navy Kenzo, Best Life, Weusi, B2C, Toofan, R2Bees, Calema, Dope Nation and Mobbers.

2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA)

Singer Masauti will be flexing his muscle with WCB’s newest signee Zuchu in the Best New Artist category alongside Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Olakira, Mickel. Ykee Benda, Chetekela, Laycon, and Ojary Wright.

Other Kenyans on the list include, Comedian Eric Omondi and Euenice Mammito (Best African Comedian), Willis Raburu and Amina Abdi Rabar (Best Radio/TV host), DJ Moh (Best DJ), Edgar Obare (Blogger of the year), Nadia Mukami and Tanasha Donna (Best Female Artist East Africa).

The Gala for the 2020 AEAUSA will go down on 12th December at Jim Wise Theater, Kupfrian Hall, NJIT100 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey.

2020 African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA)

Best Male Artist

Diamond Platnumz

Wizkid

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Davido

Burna Boy

Mohamed Abbas

Fally Ipupa

Eddy Kenzo

Jahllano

Best Female Artist

Nandy

Sho Madjozi

Kenza Mosli

Shas ha

Zahara

Yemi Alade

Tiwa Savage

Rema Namakula

Sheebah Karungi

Best Male Artist East/South/North Africa

Rayvanny

Diamond Platnumz

Harmonize

The Ben

Alikiba

Eddy Kenzo

Teddy Afro

Jah Prayzah

Bruce Melodie

Elgrande Toto

Best African Comedian

Eric Omondi

Mammmito Eunice

Bovi

Eddie Kadi

Patrick Salvado

Daliso Chaponda

Loyiso Gola

Anne Kansiime

Gilmario Vemba

Calado Show

Best Music Video

Diamond Platnumz- Jeje

Burna Boy- Anybody

Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo- Shekere

Harmonize ft Diamon and Burna Boy- Kainama

Kenza Morsli- Kanet Bayna

Perola- 1M

Stoneybwoy ft Teni- Ololo

Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft Allan Toniks - Sunday

Entertainer of the Year

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Innoss’B

Diamond Platnumz

Eddy Kenzo

Rayvanny

Yemi Alade

Tiwa Savage

Harmonize

Jah Prayazah

Click here for the full list of Nominees