Willy Paul ends beef with Eric Omondi after rare gesture

Pozze’s announcement was prompted by Omondi’s rare support of his new song ‘My Woman' that was released on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Omondi lauded the Saldido CEO, for what he termed as releasing an international song.

“Hizi ndio vitu tunataka Kwa Industry. Watu wajitume kabisa. Naona Ulishoot Video Russia...Endelea hivyo hivyo. Mimi kitu tu nataka ni tuvuke ma Border na tuheshimiwe internationally,” reads Omondi’s post.

Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

In a quick rejoinder, Pozze responded with a thankful message, stating that bad blood among industry players is unnecessary.

He went on to echo Omondi’s sentiments on taking Kenyan music to international levels.

“Thank you my brother, btw tuache beef za ujinga na tuinue industry yetu vile umesema.. tufike International standards. Thank you for the support. mimi beef yangu na wewe imeisha officially. Keep doing what your doing manze.

"Keep supporting the industry... sinapata support kwa album yangu ya #THEAFRICANEXPERIENCEALBUM na hizi ndio song ziko ndani.. yaani wewe, @mainawakageni na @arrowbwoy ndio wasee tu wametaja... na msichana wetu @mungai_eve .. I'm humbled and sitawai give up no matter what... one-man army,” said Pozze.

Omondi and Willy Paul started beefing after the funnyman opted to promote Willy’s former signee, Miss P.

Just the other day, Pozze released a diss-track aimed at Omondi, Bahati and rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B.