Willy Paul’s first statement after Diana Marua accused him of attempted rape

In a statement via his social media pages, Pozze refuted the claims stating the he is being accused falsely.

“God and only God alone. I love you God.. thank you for this amazing song.. #MYWOMAN hii ndio inaleta shida.. mpaka wananiwekelea aki. mungu mbele,” said Willy Paul.

He added that Diana lied about how they met and everything the transpired after their meetup.

"Mbona hangetokea ile time aseme… why do people lie so much. It’s funny that mwanamke akitokea adanganye kuhusu mwanaume its treated like ukweli just because she is a lady.

"Tell your husband the truth, why are you lying and beating around the bush ukisema uongo. Why are you making me look bad mbele ya wasee .

"Na hapa hata siwezi sema ati nitaenda court to sue, I won’t do that coz I know what you people are doing. Tell your husband what happened and stop lying. Hii kitu imeplotiwa.. do I look like a rapist? Mpaka unafake kulia na unalia uongo,” said Willy Paul.

Willy Paul and Sanaipei Tande Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that he has never raped in his life.

"Mimi sijawahi rape mtu, that is a big lie, tell your husband the truth. Mwambie ulilala kwangu and kitu ili happen hiyo time. Na the allegations uniwekea unajua si za ukweli, Ihave never attempted to rape you,” said Pozze.

The statement come hours after Diana Marua went public with allegations that the ‘My Woman’ hit-maker attempted to rape her a while back.

In an emotional 26-minute' video, Marua said that Pozze lied to the public that he slept with her, just to clout chase and push his Album. She also promised to sue the singer over the claims.

“Your music career is sinking, things are not happening for your favour and then out of the blues you come and drag my name for your own benefit.

"Guys I have been silent for quite some time and but I'm going to release it out today. I have been keeping this for a very long time and I never imagined that at some point in my life I will be sharing this story,” said Diana Marua.

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

She went on state that she has been pushed to tell her side of the story after Willy Paul labeled some damning allegations against her in his diss-track.

“A few years ago, Willy Paul had pursued me for a while and it was becoming too much… there is this day that I was at a movie shop and he comes in and he is being all touchy, telling me too mambo to mingi.

“I have been pushed to talk about this and I want to tell my truth because so many women have come out to talk about the same thing that I went through but their voices were not heard. I will stand for my truth and have a voice and speak out for those women who have gone through what I have gone through,” narrated Diana Marua.

Adding that Willy Paul forced himself on her after refusing to accompany him to his house.

“He came on top of me and started pulling mu skirt up and tearing my top…I’m trying to scream for him to get off me. As I was screaming this guy was choking me... so eventually akaniondokea and that’s when I got the chance to open the door and run away.

My top and skirt zilikuwa zimeraruka…nilikua nakimbia kama mwendawazimu until I spotted a motorbike that helped get home.