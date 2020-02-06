List of most viewed music videos of all time in East Africa is out and WCB President Diamond Platnumz happens to appear on the list 10 times.

Platnumz who just clocked 3 million subscribers on YouTube continues to set new records in the African music scene, as everything he touches turns out to be gold.

Top on the list is Yope Remix a song he was featured by Innoss B, from Congo. The Song enjoys over 60 Million views after being released 4 months ago.

Diamond tops list of musicians with most viewed videos and YouTube subscribers

The second position on the list is another Diamond’s classic dubbed Nana, that he featured Nigerian singer Mr Flavour. The Nana video had 59 Million views.

Third is Kwangwaru, a song Harmonize collaborated with his former Boss Chibu Dangote. The songs has 58 million views.

Full List

1. Innos’B Ft Diamond Platnumz- Yope Remix – 60 million Views

2. Diamond Ft Mr Flavour – Nana- 59 Million Views

3. Harmonize Ft Diamond Platnumz –Kwangwaru- 58 Million Views

4. Diamond Platnumz Ft Fally Ipupa – Inama- 47 Million views

5. Diamond Platnumz Ft Omarion- African Beauty – 44 Million views

6. Diamond Platnumz Ft NE-YO –Marry You- 40 Million views

7. Diamond Platnumz Ft Davido – Number One Remix- 39 Million Views

8. Diamond Platnumz- Sikomi- 39 Million views

9. Rayvanny Ft Diamond Platnumz- Tetema -37 Million views

10. Diamond Platnumz ft Rayvanny –Salome- 31 Million Views

Huge numbers of subscribers

On the hand, Platnumz also appears number two on list of Musicians who possess huge numbers of subscribers.

Moroccan pop-star Saad Lamjarred takes the number one spot with 9.14 million subscribers, with Diamond coming in second with 3 Million subscribers.

YouTube Channels with most subscribers in Africa

