TikTok has deleted search results for the "#milkcratechallenge" and explained in a statement that the challenge was publicizing a dangerous activity.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content," a spokesperson said. "We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

The challenge, like so many viral internet dares, began as a simple premise with often funny results.

Someone gathers a bunch of milk crates and stacks them in a pyramid formation, then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates faltering underneath them (but the crates always topple, and the person walking them goes down with them).

A search for the hashtag on Sunday morning brings up a "No results found" screen on TikTok. "This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines," the results said.

If you haven't seen the videos, have a look below:

The milk crate challenge is the latest of a slew of dares that have gone viral on TikTok.