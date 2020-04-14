EMB signee Weezdom has ditched the gospel music industry over what he termed as too much hatred in the gospel world.

“Been getting so many DM’s watu wakiuliza why I have edited my Bio… Soon I will be explaining why but for now, chenye najua tu ni Kwamba I’m no longer doing gospel music. Nimechoka na vita na chuki za gospel industry ya Kenya. God will give me another occupation, mahali nitakuwa na peace #Teamweezdom I love you” shared Weezdom.

A cross-check done by Pulse Live also indicates that Weezdom has edited out EMB on his profile as well as deleting all photos on his Instagram account.

Bahati and Weezdom (Instagram)

Rejoining EMB Records

Last year, the singer was forced to eat a humble pie and apologize to Kevin Bahati, before he rejoined his record Label.

The Kwanii maker owned up to his mistakes of talking ill of the person who introduced and helped him get recognized in the music industry.

Weezdom confessed that fame got into his head making him forget how Bahati was instrumental in shaping his career. He mentioned that he is ready to go back to home (EMB records), asking Bahati to forgive him.

Weezdom left EMB records in 2017, but in April 2019 he patched things up with his friend and mentor Bahati after two years.

Weezdom and Nicah the queen raises eyebrows as their photos in bed surface online

Controversy

Weezdom’s stay at the Bahati owned record label has been rocked with controversy day in day out.

Towards the end of last the Roba Roba maker was at the center of another scandal after his alleged photos in bed with gospel singer Nicah the Queen surfaced online.

The photos that went viral on social media, showed a shirtless Weezdom in bed with a woman, seemingly Nicah the Queen. In another photo, Weezdom could be seen holding Nicah’s boobs from behind as they strike a pose for the camera.