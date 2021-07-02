Capital FM media house marked International Reggae Day in a cryptic post which many have interpreted to be throwing shade to state owned KBC.
KBC claps back after Capital FM defaced its logo
Capital FM made a joke out of KBC’s new logo which many Kenyans have said looks like a stop sign.
Capital FM made a joke out of KBC’s new logo which many Kenyans have said looks like a stop sign due to its similarity to the road sign.
The letters KBC were replaced with REGGAE and a slogan was added reading “Nobody can stop it”.
A few hours later, the state owned media house responded by releasing its own meme.
Social Media has provided a platform for companies around the world to engage their competitors in funny teasing stunts.
It's like the corporate version of basketball players trash talking to each other during a game.
Brands that do the Twitter wars right reap the benefits, becoming a follower favorite.
NTV and K24 also decided to engage in a little banter after a fan told NTV “Ambia serikali iwapee kazi”
NTV replied using the popular “Nitakufinya” me which was derived from a past interview by K24.
Engaging with audiences on social media is an important part of any brand’s communications strategy.
However, a small mistake online has the potential to cause serious damage to a company’s reputation and business.
Daily Nation vs The Standard
The Standard, on Saturday, April 10, posted a satirical photo where a woman wearing a promotional Nation coat was reading the newly relaunched Standard Newspaper.
"Seeking the truth in The Standard on a daily because we are #SettingTheStandard for the nation," reads the cheeky caption.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke