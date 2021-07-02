KBC claps back after Capital FM defaced its logo

Capital FM made a joke out of KBC’s new logo which many Kenyans have said looks like a stop sign due to its similarity to the road sign.

The letters KBC were replaced with REGGAE and a slogan was added reading “Nobody can stop it”.

A few hours later, the state owned media house responded by releasing its own meme.

Social Media has provided a platform for companies around the world to engage their competitors in funny teasing stunts.

It's like the corporate version of basketball players trash talking to each other during a game.

Brands that do the Twitter wars right reap the benefits, becoming a follower favorite.

NTV and K24 also decided to engage in a little banter after a fan told NTV “Ambia serikali iwapee kazi”

NTV replied using the popular “Nitakufinya” me which was derived from a past interview by K24.

Engaging with audiences on social media is an important part of any brand’s communications strategy.

However, a small mistake online has the potential to cause serious damage to a company’s reputation and business.

Daily Nation vs The Standard

The Standard, on Saturday, April 10, posted a satirical photo where a woman wearing a promotional Nation coat was reading the newly relaunched Standard Newspaper.