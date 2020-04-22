Gospel singer Mr Seed and his Wife Nimo Gachuiri have expressed displeasure in the manner which some people have been insulting their son Gold Christen while hiding behind pseudo accounts on Instagram.

The Starborn empire CEO mentioned that they started by throwing insults at him and his wife but when he ignored, critics decided to attack his innocent son.

“So mumenichokoza sana kwa DM munanitusi daily na nyamaza munatuma Pseudo Zenyu kunichokoza , nanyamaza imefika point mumeruka kwa mtoto wangu, munatukanaa hadi mtoto? Enyewe mumekosa kazi . Haha, God ananipea self-control and patients … please just leave me alone anmd live your lives and move on am tired…I wanna do Gods work in peace …Munanitafuta sana iki woi,” said Mr Seed.

Mr Seed and wife angered by people insulting their son on social media

Creating Pseudo accounts

Mr Seed’s wife Nimo added that they are not in competition with anybody in whatever they do and everybody should just mind their own business.

“Creating Pseudo accounts ati mnatusi mtoi wetu is just the lamest thing to be honest and you knew that’s the only way to get a reaction, baby is happy, minding his business and making money moves already wewe kazi nikueka pseudo accounts, just move on guys please you are at war with yourselves not with us aki and we are neither in competition with anybody” reacted Nimo.

Welcoming Gold

Mr Seed and his wife welcomed their first born Child at Nairobi Hospital on March, 5th 2019 at exactly 5:15pm.

“Date: 5/03/2019 time 5:15hrs WELCOME TO THE WORLD MYSON @GOLD_CHRISTENOFFICIAL ..GLORY TO THE MOST HIGH GOD follow @GOLD_CHRISTENOFFICIAL" wrote Mr Seed.

They went on to reveal their son’s face in December last year.